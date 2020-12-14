Latest News
First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada
Latest News
Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties
Latest News
Ghani calls for talks to be held in Afghanistan and not at ‘luxury Doha hotels’
President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.
Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks to be conducted in the country.
He said “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”
“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
“If the Taliban claim themselves as Afghans and from Afghanistan; so why then do they refuse to negotiate on Afghan soil?” Ghani asked.
Ghani stated that Afghans could hold peace talks at a tent “even in cold weather.”
“It is not time to [demand] luxury hotels as pre-conditions to all. Is it not more important that all people witness how the negotiations are going? What topics do the talks focus on and why?” Ghani asked.
This comes during a three-week break that both sides called last week, following three months in Doha.
Despite having started talks on September 12, the talks soon hit a deadlock until two weeks ago when they made a breakthrough after agreeing on the rules and procedures.
Latest News
Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting
Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties
Ghani calls for talks to be held in Afghanistan and not at ‘luxury Doha hotels’
Selection process for national bowling team underway in Kabul
Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar
Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Outcry grows as another journalist slain in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Expert foresees shift in US policy on Afghanistan under Biden
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan peace talks teams share demands that differ vastly
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Iran usher in new trade chapter after railway link inaugurated
-
Latest News5 days ago
NATO urges warring sides to build on peace process momentum
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News3 days ago
Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul