First babies of 2022 born at Khost maternity hospital

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2022)

Khost maternity hospital staff delivered three new year babies within 10 minutes of each other on Saturday morning.

The boy and two girls were born between 00:40 and 00:50 and were all given a clear bill of health.

The baby on the left is a girl, and was the first new year baby. She was born at 12:40 and weighed a healthy 3.1 kilograms.

Her mother is from Sabari district of Khost; she travelled 1.5 hours to reach the maternity hospital. It’s her second baby and she was accompanied by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The baby in the centre of the photo is a boy, born at 12:45 and he weighed 3.6 kilograms.

His mother is from Gurbaz district; she travelled 40 minutes to reach the hospital. It’s her third baby.

The baby on the right is also a girl, and was born at 12:50. She weighed 3.1 kilograms at birth. Her mother is also from Gurbaz district and its her fourth baby.