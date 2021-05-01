Latest News
Fire breaks out at fuel station in Kabul
A fire broke out at a fuel station in PD 17 in Kabul city on Saturday evening, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said.
According to the ministry, the incident took place in the Ade Mazar area of the city.
The MoI stated that firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire.
Sources, meanwhile, told Ariana News that several blasts were also heard in the area.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
SIGAR reports spike in insider attacks against ANDSF members
A new quarterly report by Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has documented a staggering 82 percent increase in insider attacks on Afghan government security forces in the first quarter of this year, resulting in 115 personnel killed and 39 wounded.
SIGAR reported this week that the overall Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) casualties were also substantially higher than during the same period last year.
SIGAR is not allowed to include full ANDSF casualty data because U.S. forces in Afghanistan keep it classified at the request of the Afghan government.
The report stated that the ANDSF suffered a total of 31 insider attacks between January 1 and April 1, and the number of casualties they caused were more than double compared to the same period in 2020.
SIGAR’s report comes as the US and NATO forces started to withdraw from Afghanistan as decided by US President Joe Biden last month.
In addition to the estimated 2,500 U.S. troops and the 7,000 NATO and allied forces, over 12,500 US Defense Department contractors will also withdraw. The are U.S citizens and third-country nationals.
SIGAR stated it is unclear who, if anyone, will replace contractor personnel or perform their work after their withdrawal.
“Without continued contractor support, none of the Afghan Air Force’s (AFF) airframes can be sustained as combat effective for more than a few months, depending on the stock of equipment parts in-country, the maintenance capability on each airframe, and when contractor support is withdrawn,” SIGAR said, citing U.S. military assessments.
According to SIGAR, DOD contractors provide for and maintain ANDSF ground vehicles and train local technicians. Although the ANDSF has “dramatically improved its share of the work, it is still falling well below benchmarks for its share of the maintenance work orders they — rather than contractors — are supposed to perform,” SIGAR reported.
Special Inspector General John F Sopko meanwhile stated that under the new posture that will follow the troops’ withdrawal, SIGAR and its oversight mission will “assume even more important for the United States”.
He said as the largest oversight presence in Afghanistan and the only one with statutory whole-of-government authority, SIGAR will be the only government agency capable of overseeing the billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars already appropriated that will continue to flow into the country despite the absence of U.S. military – including U.S. defense contractor – boots on the ground.
Sopko said SIGAR is well-prepared for this enhanced role and stands ready to assume any new responsibilities assigned to it by Congress and the Administration.
He pointed out that while the Biden Administration conducted its review of U.S. policy in Afghanistan, the Office of Management and Budget requested the data that underpins the reporting in SIGAR’s quarterly reports concerning U.S. funds appropriated for Afghanistan since 2002.
“This recognition of the quarterly report’s function as the most authoritative source for information about U.S. spending in Afghanistan came as the report continues to expand its coverage of U.S. appropriations,” he said.
He also stated that U.S. officials have indicated that they intend to condition U.S. assistance to Afghanistan on the actions of the Afghan government and possibly the Taliban.
“As U.S. policy on Afghanistan continues to evolve, my colleagues and I will work with Congress, the Administration, and other stakeholders to guard against the waste, fraud,
and abuse of U.S. funds devoted to that country’s reconstruction,” he said.
Death toll in Logar truck bombing rises to 26
The death toll in Logar’s truck bomb blast has risen to 26, local officials said Saturday afternoon.
According to the officials, an explosive-loaded truck detonated at a guesthouse while people were breaking their fast on Friday evening.
The officials stated that most of the victims were students, who were waiting to take the university entrance exam (Kankor).
At least 110 others were wounded in the explosion.
“The blast took place at around 7 pm. All the victims are students who came to the city to participate in the Kankor test,” Abdul Qayum Rahimi, Logar governor said.
The blast, meanwhile, left millions of Afghanis in losses to civilians, Rahimi said.
According to Rahimi, dozens of shops and markets, the provincial public hospital, and residential houses were badly damaged in the incident.
The blast also prompted a local and international outcry.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in Logar.
“The car bomb has killed and injured dozens of civilians mainly 12-grade graduates in a private hostel preparing for University entry exams,” Saleh tweeted.
Saleh blamed the Taliban. The group, however, has not commented in this regard.
“Pakistani supplied ammonium nitrate and explosives,” VP Saleh added.
“I strongly condemn yesterday’s cowardly terrorist attack against the civilians in Pul-e Alam in Logar Province during Iftar time in Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time,” HCNR Chairman Abdullah Abdullah said.
In the meantime, Ross Wilson Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul also condemned the blast.
“We condemn this and all acts of violence against Afghans. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” Wilson tweeted.
UK Embassy in Kabul also condemned the attack, stating: “This senseless violence against civilians must stop.”
“In the holy month of Ramadan, horrible news of a car bomb in Pul-e-Alam, Logar province, killing and injuring innocent civilians, including students, this evening. This is a tragedy for the whole country and our thoughts go to all affected. This senseless violence must stop,” the EU stated.
UNAMA stated that the UN was “outraged by a suicide-vehicle blast at a guesthouse in Pul-e Alam Logar last night which killed 21 men and injured more than 100 other persons, including 16 children and 12 women, according to preliminary findings.”
So far, no group including the Taliban or Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kabul security ramped up as Taliban issues warning against ‘occupying forces’
Kabul security was ramped up on Saturday as the city braced for attacks by the Taliban due to the presence of foreign troops in the country – despite the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreement signed last year between the US and the Taliban.
An increased military presence and security at checkpoints were visible in the Afghan capital, and a security source told Reuters the city had been placed on “high alert”.
Military patrols and security were being increased in main cities around the country, the source said.
On Saturday morning, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the US troops presence was in violation of the agreement and that the group reserved the right to take action against the “occupying forces”.
“As withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for IEA Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces,” Mujahid tweeted.
“The Mujahidin of IEA (Taliban) will now await what decision the leadership of Islamic Emirate takes in light of the sovereignty, values and higher interests of the country, and will then take action accordingly, Allah willing,” he said.
Under the Trump administration’s February 2020 deal with the Taliban, foreign forces were to withdraw from the country by May 1 while the Taliban held off on attacking foreign troops and bases.
But US President Joe Biden announced last month after reviewing the situation that forces would stay in the country for months beyond May, withdrawing by September 11.
While the Taliban did not attack foreign forces in the year following the signing of the agreement, the group continued to carry out attacks against the Afghan security forces and Afghan civilians.
In recent weeks, more than 100 Afghan security force personnel have been killed. On Friday alone, a massive truck bomb in Logar killed dozens of people.
Washington has however warned that if foreign forces were attacked while carrying out the withdrawal they would defend themselves “with all the tools at our disposal”.
Experts said the Taliban threats should be taken seriously, but a number of factors meant that full-scale attacks against foreign targets could be averted, as the Taliban continued negotiations.
“We can’t rule out attacks,” Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington told Reuters.
“That said, the Taliban is less likely to attack foreign forces now that it knows there is a specific date when they will be leaving.”
In the lead up to May, sources said there was a flurry of meetings and negotiations continued with the Taliban to try to get them to agree to a deadline extension.
The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, met with the Taliban’s head of political office, Mullah Baradar, in Doha, a Taliban spokesman said on Friday.
Also on Friday, the eve of the May 1 deadline, envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States held meetings with Taliban officials and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital. The Taliban said they discussed the peace process and their request that Taliban leaders be removed from sanctions lists.
Sources also said that a delegation of Taliban political leaders had been in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad this week, Reuters reported.
Two Taliban sources and one official source told Reuters negotiations had revolved around the proposed deadline extension in exchange for the United States not getting involved in Afghan military operations against the Taliban; getting the Taliban to commit to re-joining the Turkey conference if they were provided with an agenda on what would be discussed there; and possibly declaring a ceasefire over the upcoming Eid holiday.
