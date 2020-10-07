Featured
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
President Ashraf Ghani met with Finland’s special envoy for the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan Jan Talas Wednesday to discuss final details around the November pledging summit.
The meeting comes after the official launch of preparations for the conference was held in Kabul on Tuesday. However, Ghani was not able to attend as he had been on an official visit to Doha, Qatar.
Catching up on the developments, Ghani was briefed by Talas who said the international community has shown its readiness to participate and support the Afghan government.
He said foreign partners would announce their financial and political commitment to Afghanistan at next month’s event in Geneva.
In a tweet issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), government said Ghani thanked the international community for its continued financial and political support which is critical to Afghanistan’s prosperity, self-sufficiency, development and peace.
The November conference is the last pledging conference of the Transformation Decade (2015 to 2024), which was in place to help Afghanistan become self-reliant, and is expected to renew international community and Afghan commitments to the development and stability of Afghanistan up to 2024.
The conference will be held over two days, November 23 and 24, but the main conference will take place on day two, with side events to discuss key challenges and accomplishments for Afghanistan occurring the day before.
Featured
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power
Kyrgyzstan slid deeper into chaos on Wednesday as rival opposition factions made grabs for power, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister Kubatbek Boronov to resign.
Early Wednesday, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for talks between all parties.
Two presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years, and longtime ally Russia expressed concern as protests spread across the country.
Reuters reports that late on Tuesday, its parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov – freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier – for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.
On Wednesday morning, the self-proclaimed People’s Coordination Council set up by several opposition parties said it would not recognize Zhaparov’s interim cabinet and was assuming all state powers itself and dissolving parliament.
A total of 16 parties took part in Sunday’s election and 11 refused to accept the results, which had handed victory to two establishment groups. As protests grew, the election commission annulled the vote.
On Tuesday night, Zhaparov said he would propose a constitutional ref,orm before holding presidential and parliamentary elections in two to three months.
But the split among opposition parties and power grabs by competing factions has plunged the nation of 6.5 million people into uncertainty, reported Reuters adding that residents in the capital, Bishkek quickly formed vigilante neighborhood watch units to reinforce police, having suffered during violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010.
Featured
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that both sides to the peace process need to find a way where there is neither a winner nor a loser in attaining peace.
He said the Taliban “will not take over the government instead they will be part of it and all parties should be part of the government as it should be a comprehensive government.”
Speaking to Radio Azadi, Khalilzad said: “Talks need patience,” adding that one cannot predict how long it will take to resolve a 40-year-old conflict, but that it needs to end sooner rather than later.
“Having patience, accepting each other, and finding a formula that is acceptable by both sides and is applicable,” he said.
“It needs work; both sides should be ready to find a way where there is neither a winner nor a loser and the real winner should be the people of Afghanistan so that their long-term war, with, unfortunately, a large number of Afghans being killed or wounded every day, should end.”
He said one of the major obstacles in the way of progress is the high level of violence, which “fuels distrust between the two sides.”
“We are in favor of reducing violence and we also encouraged during the meetings in Doha that the violence should be reduced,” he said.
He pointed out that the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the framework of talks.
Khalilzad said the US has emphasized to all parties that US policy for Afghanistan in future would have a direct link to the decision taken by the negotiating teams on the structure of a new political system that respects the will of all Afghans. He said this decision also pertained to the financial assistance the US would provide in future.
Khalilzad’s discussion came after a day of high-level meetings and discussions between Afghan officials, negotiating team members, Afghan media representatives, President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban in Doha on issues around the peace talks.
While Ghani met with Qatar officials and members of the Afghan peace talks team he did not meet with the Taliban. However, members of the Afghan media did meet with the Taliban.
In a press briefing on Tuesday night, Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said the two main obstacles at the moment, which has resulted in a deadlock in talks, were the issue of jurisprudence and political agreement.
He said: “The two primary issues are critical for rules of procedure to move the peace talks further.
“I hope that all the parties will be able to make a final agreement, bringing peace for the Afghan people.”
Atmar then said the Afghan government is pursuing three objectives at the moment to achieve peace.
“The first objective is to remove the obstacles in the way of reaching the rules of procedure for the peace process.
“The second objective is to have a reduction in violence, and finally, to have a complete ceasefire,” he said adding that this is a legitimate desire of all Afghans.
“Reduction in violence was promised to the people during the peace agreement,” signed in Doha in February between the United States and the Taliban.
“It is necessary to establish a special mechanism to monitor the level of violence, and the two sides have to take effective measures to address the reasons behind the violence.
“The third objective of the Afghan government is to make sure that the peace negotiations lead to an agreement of political settlement, which would establish a permanent ceasefire,” he said.
Featured
Afghanistan ‘ready for’ next month’s donor conference
Afghanistan and its foreign partners in Kabul have officially launched preparations for the 2020 Afghanistan Conference – the last pledging summit of the Transformation Decade.
The event on Tuesday was attended by representatives of more than 70 countries and international organizations, along with representatives from civil society groups.
The November conference is the last pledging conference of the Transformation Decade (2015 to 2024), which was in place to help Afghanistan become self-reliant, and is expected to renew international community and Afghan commitments to the development and stability of Afghanistan up to 2024.
The conference will be held over two days, November 23 and 24, but the main conference will take place on day two, with side events to discuss key challenges and accomplishments for Afghanistan occurring the day before.
The Afghan Minister of Finance, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, in his opening remarks on Tuesday, said: “The 2020 Afghanistan Conference presents a unique opportunity to work together with a strong commitment to the principles of aid effectiveness and mutual accountability for improved transparency, legitimacy, as well as effectiveness.
“Progress on mutual accountability is all the more important and both the government as well as our international partners must hold themselves and each other accountable for use of development resources and for development results.”
President Ashraf Ghani, who is currently in Doha, Qatar, said in a recorded message: “The process of preparing for the conference has provided us, as partners, an opportunity to have a comprehensive and detailed discussion on Afghanistan’s past, present, and future development trajectory.
“More specifically, the conference will be an opportunity to signal to the Afghan people the international community’s continued partnership with Afghanistan. The constructive conversation will be continuous, focusing on policy and implementation until and after the conference,” he said.
The conference will also devise a second version of the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework (ANPDF-II) which provides vision, strategy and plans for development for the 2021-25 period and is organized around the three pillars of market-, state-, and peace-building. It will form the foundation of a new aid framework.
“Preparations for the 2020 Afghanistan Conference are well underway, in good cooperation with our co-hosts the Government of Afghanistan and UNAMA. At this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever that the development partners continue their strong support to the Afghan people and ensure the long-term development of the country on its path to peace, prosperity and self-reliance,” said Janne Taalas, Finland’s Special Envoy to the 2020 Afghanistan conference. Finland is co-hosting this year’s conference.
UNAMA meanwhile said in a statement that with the recent start of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, there are new opportunities and hope for Afghanistan and the Afghan people.
“As critical peace talks progress in Doha, the international community recommits its stand with the Afghan people to ending the war and building a better future with stability, sound governance and greater economic opportunities,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
More than 70 countries, international organizations and Afghan government officials, as well as civil society representatives, are expected to take part in the conference.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be organized in a hybrid format. The option for online participation will be provided to conference delegates and an open live webcast will be available.
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
Afghanistan ‘ready for’ next month’s donor conference
Our credibility relies on our capacity to deliver: Ghani in Doha
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
- Featured4 days ago
US peace envoy says US will not walk away if peace talks fail
- Featured4 days ago
At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in Nangarhar
- Featured2 days ago
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
- Featured4 days ago
Trump hospitalized for ‘breathing problems’ after testing positive
- Featured3 days ago
Taliban attack public police force base on Takhar-Kunduz highway