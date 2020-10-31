Finland’s FM warns against ‘donor fatigue’ at upcoming Geneva summit

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2020)

The Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday the world must not forget about Afghanistan nor allow for “donor fatigue” during next month’s pledging summit in Geneva.

Delivering a speech at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Haavisto said: “As the international donors prepare for the conference in Geneva in November this year, our message to the donors will be not to forget Afghanistan.

“We all need peace in Afghanistan, particularly the neighboring countries like Iran, Pakistan and India.

“They all agree that the peace in Afghanistan is necessary for them also,” he said.

“Our battle while preparing for the conference is to convince the donors to commit for the development in Afghanistan. There should be no donor fatigue,” he said adding that “unfortunately the aid has not come for all areas in the country.”

Referring to the ongoing peace talks in Doha between the Afghan government representatives and the Taliban, and Qatar’s role in hosting the negotiations, Haavisto said: “This is very important phase of the process taking place here. The role of Qatar in bringing the parties together is appreciable. There are always people who promote cynicism whenever there are peace negotiations. I am however hopeful for the success of the ongoing process.”

Responding to a question about inclusivity in the peace talks of all sectors of society, Haavisto said: “I will try and make sure that the issue of including women and minorities in the donors’ conference. I always say that women and youth are very important stakeholders in any peacemaking attempt. The education for Afghan women is a key issue.”

Finland will co-host next month’s donor conference which aims to commit the Afghan government and the international community to shared development objectives for 2021-2024 as well as ensure financial support for the Afghan administration.

But unlike previous donor conferences, this year Afghan officials and international donors will face a changed situation. In the past, the focus has been on tying financial assistance to government reform amid an ongoing war with the Taliban.

This year, peace talks are underway with the Taliban and government and a new Afghanistan could lie ahead but when officials and donors meet, they will face a changed, more fragile situation and the outcome of the summit is uncertain,

In a recent analysis by the United States Institute of Peace, the organization stated the donor conference “could effectively promote development and peace in Afghanistan, or it could turn out to be counterproductive.

“That will depend on whether participants come together and focus on a four-year development and peace framework or allow the meeting to be hijacked by one of several conflicting agendas that might undermine the peace process.”

More than 70 nations and organizations will attend the conference – countries and organizations that share an interest in Afghanistan’s development.