Finland pulls out two thirds of its troops in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2020)

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Wednesday night that the agreement reached between the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and that of the Taliban “provides hope” that a political settlement can eventually be reached.

Pompeo’s statement came shortly after the two parties to the peace talks in Doha announced they had reached an agreement on the rules and procedures in order to start formal talks.

In his statement, Pompeo said: “The US welcomes the Agreement announced today by the negotiating teams from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

“This Agreement is a major milestone in the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations that have been underway since September 12, 2020.

“The Agreement codifies the rules and procedures the two sides have been negotiating since the start of talks.

“The teams made a number of important decisions that will guide their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire,” he said.

Pompeo also stated that the US congratulates both sides on their perseverance and willingness to find common ground. He said “this achievement demonstrates that the Afghan Islamic Republic and Taliban are serious, able to overcome differences, and ready to deal with difficult issues.”

“What has been achieved provides hope they will succeed in reaching a political settlement to this more than forty-year-old conflict. The United States thanks Qatar for its role as host and facilitator of the talks,” he said.

Pompeo also stated that the people of Afghan want rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire more than anything else.

He also said the US, along with most of the international community, will continue to support the peace process in pursuit of this goal.

“As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will also work hard with all sides in pursuit of a serious reduction of violence and ceasefire,” he said.