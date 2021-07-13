Latest News
Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave
Finland will temporarily halt deportations to Afghanistan because of potential instability there following the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, its immigration service said on Monday.
Jaakko Purontie, head of the immigration service’s legal department, told Reuters no time frame had been set for the suspension of deportations.
“For the time being, we do not make decisions that lead to a deportation to Afghanistan,” Purontie said, citing the immigration service’s view that the situation in Afghanistan is unclear and unstable.
“We cannot say what the situation for a person returning to a certain area would be.”
After the United States withdrew troops from the country after 20 years of war, ground offensives by Taliban insurgents have given the group control of more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since the conflict began.
Purontie said the policy change will only affect people who would otherwise be deported back to Afghanistan.
According to the immigration service data https://tilastot.migri.fi/index.html#decisions?l=en, more 70 percent of Afghan migrants seeking a residence permit, asylum or citizenship in Finland have had their applications accepted.
Lavrov says U.S. wants to establish military presence around Afghanistan
The U.S. authorities want to dispose their military resources around Afghanistan to have an option to launch strikes at Afghanistan if needed, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (July 12).
Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened the Taliban to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan.
That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighboring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.
The CSTO, the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) dominated by Russia, said on Thursday it was ready to use all its resources if necessary to contain a crisis on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency reported.
The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a headache for Moscow which fears spiraling fighting may push refugees into Central Asia, create a jihadist threat and even stir civil war in one ex-Soviet state, a former Russian diplomat and two analysts have told Reuters.
Russia operates its biggest foreign military base in Tajikistan close to the Afghan border and Moscow has already pledged to help Dushanbe if needed. Interfax cited the CSTO as saying that military contingents from other member countries were not yet needed in the area however.
The CSTO’s statement came as a Taliban delegation in Moscow held talks with Russian officials and sought to reassure their hosts that the group would not attack the Tajik border or use Afghanistan as a platform in future to launch attacks against Russia itself.
U.S. talks with Turkey on Afghanistan security ongoing: State Dept
Discussions between the United States and Turkey on security cooperation in Afghanistan are ongoing, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday, after Ankara offered to operate and guard the Kabul airport after the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Spokesperson Ned Price declined to provide details on how arrangements for the airport would work.
“We certainly welcome Turkey’s constructive role when it comes to the withdrawal and the broader safety and security situation in Afghanistan,” Price said, adding that the two countries were still discussing broader security cooperation in Afghanistan.
this comes after Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss the Afghan peace process and regional stability.
According to Qatar’s The Peninsula, relations of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the US were reviewed during the meeting, as well as the latest developments in the region, especially in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the State of Qatar’s efforts and role in mediating to achieve stability in light of the ongoing developments in the field, as well as its commitment to encourage dialogue between brothers in Afghanistan and facilitate peace talks until a just and lasting political settlement is reached in Afghanistan.
General Miller hands over command of Afghanistan to CENTCOM chief
US Forces commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller officially handed over command of US and NATO troops in the country to the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Marine General Frank McKenzie, at a ceremony in Kabul on Monday.
Addressing the ceremony, Miller stated that the US will continue to support the government and the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) after the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.
“It is important that the military sides set the conditions for peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan. We can all see the violence is taking place across the country but we know with that violence that would be very difficult to achieve is a political settlement,” Miller said.
“What I tell the Taliban is they are responsible too. The violence that is going on is against the will of the Afghan people of Afghanistan and it needs to stop,” he added.
McKenzie, who officially took authority of US forces in Afghanistan, stated that the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan does not mean a cutting of ties, indeed, it is the beginning of a new chapter in the two country’s relations.
“We retain a protective posture that enable us to do the following things; first of all maintaining an ongoing diplomatic presence; second, support the Afghan security forces, people and government; and finally, prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for the terrorism that threatens the US homeland and the homelands of our friends and neighbors,” McKenzie said.
Meanwhile, NSA Hamdullah Mohib said that the government is trying to fill the security vacuum that has been created as a result of the withdrawal of international forces from the country.
“The vacuum was created as a result of the retrograde but we are trying to fill that gap; the strength of ANDSF is able to deal with some of the issues immediately; we have been working on how do we cover those gaps that exists,” Mohib said.
