Findings of probe into Code 91 expenditure are untrue: Govt

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2020)

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in response to accusations of government’s misappropriation of funds regarding Code 91 that the claims made by Etilaatroz newspaper are untrue and that some individuals have been specifically singled out.

This comes after Etilaatroz stated that over AFN2 billion ($25.9 million) of government’s emergency fund known as Code 91 had been used for personal expenses for more than a dozen government officials in the year 1398 (April 2019 to March 2020).

Sediqqi said on Twitter on Monday night that a distinction needs to be made between the allocation of funds and the principle of budget expenditure.

He said President Ashraf Ghani has always been careful when it comes to paying out money from Code 91 and that the amount stated in the report as having been spent is not true.

The report states that over AFN129 million ($1.6 million) was spent on renting houses for officials, on vehicle rentals, daily expenses, bonuses, purchasing of apartments, and travel for 15 government officials and their staff.

According to the report, presidential adviser Waheed Omer received over AFN30 million ($392,000); presidential envoy Umer Daudzai received AFN13.5 million ($175,000); presidential adviser Fazl Mahmoud Fazli received AFN12.9 million ($167,000) and presidential adviser Mohammad Afzal Ludin received AFN11.5 million ($150,000).

The report also states that former president Hamid Karzai received AFN11.7 million ($151,000) from Code 91.

Etilaatroz stated: “According to our findings dozens of government and non-government officials – as many as 70 individuals – receive money from the code.”

Only Ghani can pay out money from Code 91 but Etilaatroz’s states that during the National Unity Government’s tenure, Ghani and then Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah paid out at least AFN44 million to purchase apartments, houses, and armored vehicles for some individuals.

Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi, former president Hamid Karzai, and Presidential Adviser Shahhussian Murtazawi are also listed in the report as recipients who allegedly received money for personal expenses.

Ghani’s office rejected the report and said it is incomplete and has targeted specific individuals instead of investigating the fund itself.

Sediqqi stated: “The expenses are allocated to the offices, not for government individuals who are targeted in this report.”

He added that no money is being spent “beyond principles.”