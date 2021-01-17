Connect with us

Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested 

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)

The Human Resource Director of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Ghulam Mullakhel has been arrested over misuse of authority, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Sunday.

Mullakhel was arrested jointly by police and the AGO on Saturday night, the AGO said.

The AGO stated although Mullakhel had recently been fired, he continued to work illegally and appointed several individuals during this period.

The AGO added that the MoF official’s case is under investigation.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the arrest of MullaKhel but did not provide further details.

Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration

Ariana News

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)

Only 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have remained in Afghanistan following the evacuation of hundreds of their community members from cities across the country last year.

The vulnerable minority stated that they had the highest migration rate of all groups in Afghanistan and lost a huge number of Sikhs and Hindus to violence in the last five years of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure.

Chairman of the Sikh and Hindu Council, Ram Sarn said that around 500 Sikhs and Hindus left Afghanistan following the deadly attack on their Gurdwara, or temple, in Shor Bazar of Kabul city last year.

About 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building at the time of the attack which lasted about an hour.

Twenty-five Sikh worshippers, including one child, were killed in the March attack.

“People left Afghanistan to protect their families. If a real government comes and the human rights of citizens like us are not violated, they will return to Afghanistan,” Ram said.

Meanwhile, challenges such as land grabbing, poverty, and harassment have forced the remaining community to settle in one of their religious sites in Kabul.

Sikhs and Hindus have urged the warring parties to stop the war and bring peace to Afghanistan.

“A durable peace must come. We have witnessed 40 years of war – it is enough. The situation has worsened. If the situation continues this way the remaining Sardars (Sikhs) will leave Afghanistan,” said Sundar Singh district representative of the community.

Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men 

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that two young women suspected of blackmailing celebrities and prominent figures in Kabul have been arrested on charges of extortion.

In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that police detained the women in an operation in PD3 of the city.

“Under the direction of the 6:30 am meeting, the PD3 police succeeded in arresting two stylish girls who were extorting money from well-known and famous people,” Saleh said.

The girls were identified as Husna and Shaima, and are accused of having threatened men who refused to pay them money. Saleh added they would threaten to file a complaint of sexual harassment with the Human Rights Commission and to contact the men’s families if their victims failed to pay over money.

According to Saleh, a number of their victims paid the women money in order to save face and avoid possible consequences. 

The two women have targeted victims for a few years, Saleh said.

Saleh further stated that one of the main problems with regards to crimes like this is the shortage of women in the judiciary and police force.

“This imbalance has limited the government’s access to half of society in terms of investigations and criminal and legal issues,” he noted adding that in some cases, the government has no access to addressing such crimes involving women.

Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine 

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)
Norway has raised concerns about the safety of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine after reporting that 29 Norwegians died after receiving the inoculation. 
 
According to Bloomberg, it’s unclear exactly when the deaths occurred, but Norway has given at least one dose to about 42,000 people and focused on those considered most at risk if they contract the virus, including the elderly.
 
Until Friday, the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was the only one available in Norway, and “all deaths are thus linked to this vaccine,” the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a written response to Bloomberg on Saturday.
 
“There are 13 deaths that have been assessed, and we are aware of another 16 deaths that are currently being assessed,” the agency told Bloomberg.
 
All the reported deaths related to “elderly people with serious basic disorders,” it said. 
 
“Most people have experienced the expected side effects of the vaccine, such as nausea and vomiting, fever, local reactions at the injection site, and worsening of their underlying condition.”
 
Bloomberg states that official reports of allergic reactions have been rare as governments rush to roll out vaccines to try to contain the global pandemic. However, US authorities reported 21 cases of severe allergic reactions from December 14 to 23 after administration of about 1.9 million initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 
 
The first Europe-wide safety report on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is due to be published at the end of January.
