Latest News
Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested
The Human Resource Director of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Ghulam Mullakhel has been arrested over misuse of authority, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Sunday.
Mullakhel was arrested jointly by police and the AGO on Saturday night, the AGO said.
The AGO stated although Mullakhel had recently been fired, he continued to work illegally and appointed several individuals during this period.
The AGO added that the MoF official’s case is under investigation.
The Ministry of Finance confirmed the arrest of MullaKhel but did not provide further details.
Latest News
Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration
Only 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have remained in Afghanistan following the evacuation of hundreds of their community members from cities across the country last year.
The vulnerable minority stated that they had the highest migration rate of all groups in Afghanistan and lost a huge number of Sikhs and Hindus to violence in the last five years of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure.
Chairman of the Sikh and Hindu Council, Ram Sarn said that around 500 Sikhs and Hindus left Afghanistan following the deadly attack on their Gurdwara, or temple, in Shor Bazar of Kabul city last year.
About 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building at the time of the attack which lasted about an hour.
Twenty-five Sikh worshippers, including one child, were killed in the March attack.
“People left Afghanistan to protect their families. If a real government comes and the human rights of citizens like us are not violated, they will return to Afghanistan,” Ram said.
Meanwhile, challenges such as land grabbing, poverty, and harassment have forced the remaining community to settle in one of their religious sites in Kabul.
Sikhs and Hindus have urged the warring parties to stop the war and bring peace to Afghanistan.
“A durable peace must come. We have witnessed 40 years of war – it is enough. The situation has worsened. If the situation continues this way the remaining Sardars (Sikhs) will leave Afghanistan,” said Sundar Singh district representative of the community.
Latest News
Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that two young women suspected of blackmailing celebrities and prominent figures in Kabul have been arrested on charges of extortion.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that police detained the women in an operation in PD3 of the city.
“Under the direction of the 6:30 am meeting, the PD3 police succeeded in arresting two stylish girls who were extorting money from well-known and famous people,” Saleh said.
The girls were identified as Husna and Shaima, and are accused of having threatened men who refused to pay them money. Saleh added they would threaten to file a complaint of sexual harassment with the Human Rights Commission and to contact the men’s families if their victims failed to pay over money.
According to Saleh, a number of their victims paid the women money in order to save face and avoid possible consequences.
The two women have targeted victims for a few years, Saleh said.
Saleh further stated that one of the main problems with regards to crimes like this is the shortage of women in the judiciary and police force.
“This imbalance has limited the government’s access to half of society in terms of investigations and criminal and legal issues,” he noted adding that in some cases, the government has no access to addressing such crimes involving women.
COVID-19
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration
Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men
Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Two female judges killed in targeted attack in Kabul
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Sola: Discussion held on preparations for joint meeting in Doha
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Millions of WhatsApp users migrate to Signal and Telegram
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen presidents launch three new projects incl railway line
-
Latest News4 days ago
US rejects claims its pushing for interim government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former UNAMA chief gives frank opinion on current crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK troops should stay until peace talks are over: House of Lords
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalili assured Pakistan will continue to push for peace
-
Latest News5 days ago
Well-known political activist survives assassination attempt
-
Featured3 days ago
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’