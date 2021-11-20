Finance ministry to back pay govt workers for three months

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2021)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance announced Saturday that it will pay the salaries of all government employees for the past three months.

Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, stated the process of paying salaries will start on Sunday.

He also said pensions would be paid once all technical issues had been resolved.

“It has been ordered that three months salary for government employees must be paid in accordance with a plan,” Haqmal said.

Meraj Mohammad Meraj, Director General of the finance ministry’s revenue department, said government revenue has increased and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has enough money to pay salaries.

The IEA is not facing “a shortage of budget to pay the salaries of government employees,” he said.

“We have about 27 billion Afghanis in revenue and our revenue is increasing day-by-day, Inshallah,” Meraj said.