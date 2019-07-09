Finance Ministry Reports 14% Revenue Increase in 2019

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

Afghan government institutions have spent more than 40 percent of their development budget during the last six months of the fiscal year.

Shamroz Khan, Spokesman of the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said at a press conference that there is a five percent increase compared to the previous year in the usage of the development budget.

He added that there are some governmental institutions such as the ministry of education that have spend less amount from their budget.

According to the Finance Ministry, there is a 14 percent increase in the national revenues compared to the previous year due to the anti-corruption efforts undertaken by the government.

However, critics doubt regarding the remarks made by the Finance Ministry’s spokesman.

“It is interesting. They are spending the budget but poverty is also increasing,” said Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a lawmaker from western Herat province.