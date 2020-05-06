Elections
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2020)
Continue Reading
Elections
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2020)
Elections
optimism about resolve of political impasse in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 4, 2020)
Elections
Ghani, Abdullah agree on principles
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2020)
Elections11 mins ago
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
COVID-1929 mins ago
Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus
Latest News1 hour ago
Devastating floods affected 7,000 families in Afghanistan: officials
COVID-193 hours ago
Coronavirus updates: Death toll in Afghanistan surges to 104
Latest News7 hours ago
At least 13 Daesh fighters killed, detained in Kabul
Latest News1 week ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana1 week ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News1 week ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News5 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
COVID-1929 mins ago
Coronavirus: Discussion about how to fight against the virus
Morning News Show9 hours ago
Morning Newz Show – 06 May 2020
Elections1 day ago
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
Sola1 day ago
Sola: Challenges ahead of intra-Afghan dialogue
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Concerns about worsening economic situation in the country
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Laghman Prison Explosion; warden survives, three people killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
-
Elections5 days ago
Breakthrough in resolving political tensions – Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
-
Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
-
Sola5 days ago
Sola: US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena – 01 May 2020
-
Latest News2 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan