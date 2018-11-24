Final Results of Elections Will Be Announced After Complaints’ Assessment: IECC

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2018)

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says the final results of the parliamentary elections will be announced after the completion of the complaints’ assessment process.

Following the announcement of preliminary results of five provinces including Daikundi, Bamyan, Jawzjan, Farah, and Uruzgan by the IEC on Friday evening, the IECC stressed addressing all the registered complaints.

The Spokesman of IECC, Ali Reza Rohani said that according to law, the final results of the elections will be announced after the assessment of all recorded complaints.

This comes as the election commission said that the biometric data of 3 million voters have been entered into the main database and that they have recounted ballots of more than 6oo polling stations in Kabul.

Zabi Sadat, the Deputy Spokesman of IEC said that the commission is likely to announce preliminary elections results of five other provinces tonight.

The electoral observers, meanwhile, said that the preliminary results of the election from five provinces have been announced in a move to deceive the public.

In addition, some analysts believe that postponing results of the parliamentary election will challenge the Election Commission in the upcoming presidential election process which will be held in next five months.