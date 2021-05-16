Latest News
Fighting resumes in Afghanistan after three-day ceasefire ends
The Afghan National Army has launched offensives and started clearance operations in the south western parts of the country after the three-day Eid ceasefire ended at midnight Saturday.
The 215th Maiwand Military Corps said in a statement, operations were launched simultaneously in besieged western areas of Lashkargah, Nawa and Nahri Saraj districts.
“The Afghan defense forces are committed to suppressing, clearing and destroying terrorists in the country,” read the statement.
The Taliban has so far not commented on this.
The three-day ceasefire was declared by the Taliban last Sunday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday and to “provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere” so Afghans could celebrate with “a greater peace of mind.”
The ceasefire was largely observed by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.
But the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban had violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country – killing and wounding dozens of civilians.
“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.
The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.
However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.
Latest News
Atmar conveys condolences to Palestine just hours before media offices bombed
Latest News
Taliban faction’s deputy dies in Kabul from injuries sustained in Herat skirmish
Deputy head of the Taliban splinter group in the western part of the country, Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, died in Kabul on Saturday from injuries sustained last week in a skirmish in Herat.
Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed his death and said he had been transferred to a Kabul hospital on Thursday afternoon due to the severity of his wounds.
Niazi, who was reportedly shot three times in the head, was initially taken to Herat District Hospital after being seriously wounded in an apparent Taliban-on-Taliban attack.
Sources said three insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in the clash.
Provincial officials told Ariana News last week that Niazi was wounded on Wednesday in a skirmish with Taliban militants in the Guzara district of the province.
The sources stated at the time that Niazi, a pro-Taliban commander, was taken to Herat’s public hospital.
According to the sources, three of Niazi’s bodyguards were killed in the skirmish.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard.
Niazi was believed to have been Mullah Mohammad Rasool’s deputy – the head of the faction that split from the Taliban in November 2015, following the announcement in July that year that the Taliban’s longtime leader Mullah Omar was dead.
The dissident faction’s announcement was at the time believed to be the first public and official split of the Afghan Taliban since the group formed in the 1990s.
Omar’s deputy at the time was Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor, who claimed power — sparking a battle over the group’s leadership.
Rasool and Niazi were among several Taliban commanders who challenged Mansoor’s appointment as leader. Mansoor was the leader of the group from 29 July 2015 to 21 May 2016 but was killed in a drone strike by the United States in Pakistan.
Niazi was born 1968 in Pashtoon Zarghoon district, in Herat province and served as governor of Kabul Province under the Taliban regime.
