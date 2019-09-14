Breaking News

Fighting in Baghlan Disrupts Kabul’s Power Supply

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2019)

The main power transmission line to Kabul was cut on Saturday due to fighting in Baghlan province, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat said in a statement.

According to the statement, a major electricity pylon in Dand-e-Shahabuddin was cut today afternoon and left Kabul in dark.

A technical team has been deployed to the area to repair the damaged pylon, the statement added.

Taliban militants have launched widespread attacks over Pol-e-Khomri City of Baghlan since two weeks.

In 2016, Taliban militants destroyed an electricity pylon in Dand-i-Shahabuddin area of Baghlan province and left Kabul in blackout for more than a month.

