Featured
Fighting flares between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region
Turkey has called on its eastern neighbor Armenia to immediately stop what it called hostility towards Azerbaijan after heavy clashes broke out on Sunday between the two countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenia, which claims Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack, has declared martial law and called for total mobilization of the male population.
Azerbaijan in turn said it was responding to shelling along the whole front. Both sides have reported civilian deaths.
Russia also weighed in on Sunday and called for an immediate ceasefire and for talks in order to stabilize the region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan were part of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991 and have since then been embroiled in an unresolved dispute over the region.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but it is controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Heavy fighting between the two countries erupted on Sunday, as they blamed each other for the escalation that led to reports of casualties.
Armenia’s ministry of defense said its forces downed two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones in response to an attack it said began at 04:10 GMT.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said it launched a “counteroffensive to suppress Armenia’s combat activity and ensure the safety of the population”, using tanks, artillery missiles, combat aviation and drones.
The ministry said an Azerbaijani helicopter had been downed but its crew had survived.
“There are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen,” Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani presidency, said in a statement.
In a statement on Facebook, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “the government has decided to declare martial law and a total mobilization”, telling citizens to “get ready to defend our sacred homeland”.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, said in a televised address to the nation that “there are losses among the Azerbaijani forces and the civilian population as a result of the Armenian bombardment”.
He warned that those using intimidation tactics against his country would regret it, adding that Azerbaijan defends its lands and Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to it.
Al-Jazeera reported that in Nagorno-Karabakh officials also declared martial law and ordered citizens to mobilize. The region’s ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said “there are civilian casualties” among the population in the region.
Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Huluzi Akar told Anadolu News Agency that the “biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the Caucasus is the hostile stance of Armenia and it must immediately turn back from this hostility that will send the region into fire.”
Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that Ankara would support Azerbaijan with “all its resources”.
There was no immediate reaction to Turkey’s comments from Armenia.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million
India’s coronavirus tally reached 5.9 million cases on Sunday after 88,600 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour period.
The total number of cases is now at 5,992,532 public health ministry data showed.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported the most new cases in the last 24 hours and together account for around 55 percent of the country’s new infections on Sunday.
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned last week due to the virus as over 20 MPs tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would help in vaccine production.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Modi said: “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today.”
“India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.”
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus meanwhile welcomed Modi’s assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight the pandemic.
He said on Twitter: “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity .. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good can we end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Featured
Pakistan PM warns a hasty foreign troop withdrawal would be unwise
Pakistan Prime Minister has warned that a hasty withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan would be unwise and that there are regional spoilers who are not committed to a peaceful Afghanistan as it would not be of benefit to them.
In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post on Saturday, Khan wrote that it is time to plan for a post-war Afghanistan and for how the world can help with such a transition.
“All those who have invested in the Afghan peace process should resist the temptation for setting unrealistic timelines.
“A hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan would be unwise. We should also guard against regional spoilers who are not invested in peace and see instability in Afghanistan as advantageous for their own geopolitical ends,” Khan wrote.
He said Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan people in their quest for a unified, independent and sovereign Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors but “Pakistan believes that peace negotiations should not be conducted under coercion and urges all parties to reduce violence.
“Just as the Afghan government has recognized the Taliban as a political reality, it is hoped that the Taliban would recognize the progress Afghanistan has made,” he said.
He stated that as with the US, Pakistan does not want Afghanistan to become a safe haven again for terrorists, but that “Pakistan continues to be the target of attacks launched by externally enabled terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.”
“These terrorist groups pose a clear and present danger to global peace. We hope the Afghan government will take measures to control ungoverned spaces inside its territory from where terrorist groups are able to plan and carry out attacks against the Afghan people, the international coalition forces stationed in Afghanistan, and other countries in the region, including Pakistan,” he said.
According to Khan: “It is also time to start planning for the ‘day after’ – how can the world help a postwar Afghanistan transition to sustainable peace? How do we create conditions that will enable the millions of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, and other countries, to return to their homeland with dignity and honor?”
He also said the intra-Afghan negotiations are likely to be difficult, requiring patience and compromise from all sides and that progress could be slow and painstaking.
“There may even be the occasional deadlock, as Afghans work together for their future. At such times, we would do well to remember that a bloodless deadlock on the negotiating table is infinitely better than a bloody stalemate on the battlefield.”
He stated that the first step toward peace has been taken in Doha but not seeing through the Afghanistan peace process or abandoning it for any reason would be a great travesty.
Featured
Taliban team member says contentious issue is US-Taliban deal
A member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, Khairullah Khairkhwa, said on Saturday that the main point of contention in the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha was that the Afghanistan Republic was refusing to deal with the current talks in the framework of the US-Taliban agreement.
This agreement was conditions-based and was signed in Doha in February – which ultimately led to bringing the two warring sides together.
Khairkhwa said in a video recording that “real controversy is that the Afghan side is reluctant to accept that intra-Afghan talks are underway as part of a Taliban deal with the United States.”
According to Khairkhwa, the second point of contention is that Shiites say that decisions should not be based solely on Hanafi jurisprudence. The Afghan negotiating team want Hanafi, Shiite and human rights included.
Hanafi is one of the four schools of thought of religious jurisprudence within Sunni Islam and makes considerable use of reason or opinion in legal decisions.
Talks started two weeks ago between the two sides which clearly appear to have reached some sort of deadlock although very few details have been released on the discussions by either side.
Fighting flares between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region
India’s COVID-19 infection tally now at 5.9 million
Pakistan PM warns a hasty foreign troop withdrawal would be unwise
Taliban team member says contentious issue is US-Taliban deal
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad testifies before House Committee, says pact with Pakistan possible
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah to visit Pakistan, says both sides have ‘grievances’
- Featured18 hours ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
Gov’t calls for end to Afghan peace talks ‘censorship’
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani tells UN the country is dealing with multiple drivers of turmoil
- Business4 days ago
Three-day expo of Iranian goods and services underway in Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
US peace envoy: Taliban have not complied with their commitments