Fighting COVID19; Bayat Foundation distributes food to needy in Herat

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2020)

The Bayat Foundation, as part of its aid providing activities and contribution to the fight against the COVID19 pandemic, distributed foodstuff packages to the needy in Herat.

Officials at this charity foundation said that the aid had been distributed to those facing many financial problems during the Herat quarantine due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

As the quarantine continues in Herat, the number of people in need is increasing every day.

Munisa Hassanzada, the deputy governor of Herat in social affairs, stressed that there was the need for other charities too, such as the Bayat Foundation, to help people in need in these critical times.

Meanwhile, people who have received the aid of the Bayat Foundation say that they will face many challenges if they are not taken care of later on.

Bayat Foundation has been the first charity in Afghanistan to provide assistance for nearly a decade and a half in various areas, be it helping needy people across the country or building schools, hospitals, clinics, mosques, and transportation routes.

The foundation is currently distributing aid to the needy and is disinfecting parts of Kabul as part of its effort to help contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.