Sport
FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe
FIFA, the world’s soccer governing body, will receive $201 million in compensation for losses sustained in global soccer corruption schemes, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday.
The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in the schemes and then prosecuted following a probe into years of corruption within world soccer.
Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial, Reuters reported.
“Today’s announcement confirms that money stolen by corrupt soccer officials and sports marketing executives through fraud and greed will be returned to where it belongs and used to benefit the sport,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis for the Eastern District of New York in a statement.
“From the start, this investigation and prosecution have been focused on bringing wrongdoers to justice and restoring ill-gotten gains to those who work for the benefit of the beautiful game.”
The DOJ said $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution to FIFA, CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer in North and Central America, CONMEBOL, which represents soccer in South America, and various constituent national soccer federations.
The funds will go into a new World Football Remission Fund to help finance football-related projects across the globe.
“I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“I would like to thank the U.S. authorities for the trust placed in FIFA, and we will make sure that these funds are used properly and bring tangible benefits for people who really need it.”
Sport
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
The 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on Tuesday as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.
The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under “very difficult” circumstances as Japan’s health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on August 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity, Reuters reported.
The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made access to care increasingly difficult.
While the number of athletes and officials travelling from abroad is less than a third of that during the Olympics, Japan reported more than 25,000 daily cases on three days last week, up from less than 15,000 when the Olympics ended earlier this month.
Organisers of the Paralympics, which will take place between August 24 and September 5, have said they plan to implement the same COVID-19 protocols as the ones used during the Olympics, Reuters reported.
Frequent testing and other restrictions, such as limiting the movement of athletes and officials, proved to be effective in minimising infection risks during the Games, they have added.
Like the Olympics, the Paralympics will also take place generally without spectators and organisers have asked the domestic Games officials to avoid eating out or drinking in groups.
Sport
Taliban promise to support cricket
The Taliban say Afghans started playing cricket when they ruled previously and that they will support the sport going forward.
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban’s political office and negotiating team, made the remarks during a meeting with members of the national cricket team.
The meeting was attended by national cricket team captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, former cricket board selection committee chairman Asadullah and Noor Ali Zadran.
During the meeting Haqqani reassured the cricket sector and pledged to assess cricketers problems immediately.
During the meeting, the players thanked Anas Haqqani and his delegation and expressed their hope for support from the Taliban.
This comes a few days after another member of the Taliban’s political team, Sohail Shaheen, also expressed support for the cricket team and said he hoped to watch the planned Afghanistan-Pakistan match.
Taliban members met with Asghar Stanikzai, former cricket captain and Naworoz Mangal a national team member in Kabul earlier in the week.
Sport
Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro
Afghan refugee boxer Shokran Parwani is in training in the UK for his light heavyweight fight against Namibian Vikapita Meroro that is expected to take place in the next three months.
Parwani, who lives in Germany, is currently training at British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua’s academy.
The upcoming fight will be a rematch for Parwani, who was defeated by Meroro in May this year in Russia.
Parwani says he will do his best to beat his opponent this time around, adding: “I’m at the Anthony Joshua Training Camp in Sheffield, UK, preparing for the upcoming match.”
Parwani, 29, has only one defeat from 17 fights to date.
Meroro, however, has won 30 of his 40 matches, with five knockouts to his name.
“My record is sixteen-one (16 wins and one defeat). Inshallah (God willing), it will be seventeen-one after the upcoming match. Thank you for your support and love, dear compatriots, who supported me after the match that I lost in Russia.”
Taliban wants good relations with all countries: Mujahid
Russia will not deploy forces in Afghanistan: Putin
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213 million
FIFA to receive over $201 million in compensation from corruption probe
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Tahawool: Evacuation process and Taliban’s efforts for legitimacy discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Tahawool: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Sola: Talks on creating a new government
Morning News Show Part 2: Taliban assure all civilian employees of their privileges
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Greece completes wall extension on border as Afghan migrant fears grow
-
Sport3 days ago
Taliban promise to support cricket
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany
-
Featured4 days ago
Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia is ready to return to Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan boxer training in UK for rematch against Namibia’s Meroro
-
Latest News3 days ago
Abdullah, Karzai meet with Taliban political leaders in Kabul