FIFA Extends Suspension of Former AFF Chairman Keramuddin Karim

Former chairman of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) Keramuddin Karim, will be provisionally suspended for an additional 90 days, FIFA said on Tuesday.

“During this time, Mr. Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level”, the world soccer’s ruling body added in a statement.

FIFA has provisionally suspended Karim over allegations of physical and sexual abuse of woman members of the federation and imposed sanctions on him.

In December last year, FIFA said the sanction was imposed “in connection with ongoing investigations concerning AFF officials, as reported by local authorities and published by some media.”