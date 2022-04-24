Featured
Fences go up around apartment buildings as China tightens Shanghai lockdown
Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of COVID-19 have erected tall fences outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city’s 25 million population to stay at home.
Images of white hazmat-suit-clad workers sealing entrances of housing blocks and closing off entire streets with roughly two meter-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday, prompting questions and complaints from residents, Australia’s AAP news agency reported.
“Isn’t this a fire hazard?,” asked one user on social media platform Weibo.
“This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals,” said another.
The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.
Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as “sealed areas”, which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in residents being forbidden from leaving their homes.
Shanghai, China’s largest city and most important economic hub, is battling the country’s biggest-ever reported COVID-19 outbreak with a policy that forces all positive cases into central quarantine facilities.
The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted more than three weeks, has fuelled frustration over difficulties accessing food and medical care as well as lost wages, family separation, conditions at quarantine centers, and censorship of efforts to vent online.
On Shanghai recorded 19,657 new asymptomatic cases, versus 20,634 a day earlier, and 1,401 symptomatic cases, down from 2,736.
Meanwhile, Beijing recorded 22 new cases – all locally transmitted – compared to six the day before.
UN chief heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Ankara before heading to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a UN statement said on Saturday.
Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, where he will be received by President Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said.
The UN aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on April 18 that Turkey was a valuable host for humanitarian talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Eri Kaneko, Guterres’ associate spokesperson, told a news briefing on Friday that Guterres would head to Moscow on Tuesday and meet Putin as well as have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to discuss what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine, Reuters reported.
The United Nations also said on Friday that Guterres would meet with Zelenskiy on Thursday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and staff at UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance efforts.
IEA condemns dawn raid on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned actions by Israeli police against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early Friday morning.
The foreign ministry said late Friday it condemned the actions and called on the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take practical steps to “protect human rights of Palestinians and stop Israeli brutality”.
Despite the early morning raid on the mosque compound, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number, though big, was still less than the usual number at this time of the Muslim fasting month.
Last Friday, the attendance was higher at around 80,000 people, he said.
A heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at entrances to the mosque compound during the second prayers as well as in the surrounding areas of the Old City in Jerusalem.
The Israeli authorities also prevented male Palestinians under the age of 50 from the West Bank, and all Gazans from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, Anadolu reported.
According to Anadolu, 153 Palestinians were injured during the dawn raid.
US rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense
The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.
President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the “immediate” shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said, Reuters reported.
Biden’s decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.
In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defense, Reuters reported.
Blinken said he had authorized a fourth drawdown of US defense stocks, in line with Biden’s directive, “to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing” as the war entered a third week.
