Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack 

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2020)

At least four young female students are among at least 19 killed in Monday’s attack on Kabul University that lasted for six hours.

In photographs of one classroom, seen by Ariana News, it was clearly evident that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the Law Faculty – in a siege that lasted for six hours.

Blood and bodies covered the floor, and one victim appeared to have been shot while trying to jump out of a window as his body was draped over the windowsill.

Shortly after 5pm the Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the siege had ended and that three attackers had been killed. He also said 19 people, mostly students, had been killed and dozens more wounded in the attack.

One law lecturer, who survived the attack, told Ariana News from his hospital bed that the insurgents who stormed the department had been very well equipped and confirmed the attackers went on a shooting spree inside the faculty.

Another survivor, a student, said at least 14 of his classmates had been killed or wounded.

This is the second attack on an education facility in 10 days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside the Kawsar-e Danish education center in Kabul on Saturday, October 24.

That bombing killed 24 people, most of whom were teenage students.

Fifty-seven people were also wounded in that attack.

On Monday afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said: “We have full confidence in the powerful arms of our security forces so that they will eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible. Following the defeat of the ‘infamous terrorists’ in Helmand, these groups are now disorganized and targeting academic venues.”

Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also lashed out at the insurgents and said the country will “correct our intelligence failures” but added that “the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non-justifiable attack on Kabul uni.”