Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack
At least four young female students are among at least 19 killed in Monday’s attack on Kabul University that lasted for six hours.
In photographs of one classroom, seen by Ariana News, it was clearly evident that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the Law Faculty – in a siege that lasted for six hours.
Blood and bodies covered the floor, and one victim appeared to have been shot while trying to jump out of a window as his body was draped over the windowsill.
Shortly after 5pm the Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the siege had ended and that three attackers had been killed. He also said 19 people, mostly students, had been killed and dozens more wounded in the attack.
One law lecturer, who survived the attack, told Ariana News from his hospital bed that the insurgents who stormed the department had been very well equipped and confirmed the attackers went on a shooting spree inside the faculty.
Another survivor, a student, said at least 14 of his classmates had been killed or wounded.
This is the second attack on an education facility in 10 days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside the Kawsar-e Danish education center in Kabul on Saturday, October 24.
That bombing killed 24 people, most of whom were teenage students.
Fifty-seven people were also wounded in that attack.
On Monday afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said: “We have full confidence in the powerful arms of our security forces so that they will eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible. Following the defeat of the ‘infamous terrorists’ in Helmand, these groups are now disorganized and targeting academic venues.”
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also lashed out at the insurgents and said the country will “correct our intelligence failures” but added that “the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non-justifiable attack on Kabul uni.”
Taliban ‘could have used drone’ in Kunduz attack
In what could be a “new method of attack”, an explosion in the Kunduz governor’s compound on Sunday could have been carried out by a drone, the New York Times reported Monday.
Local officials told the Times that the strike targeted the governor’s compound where bodyguards were playing volleyball. At least four security officers were killed and eight others wounded.
“When the Kunduz governor bodyguards were playing volleyball in the governor’s guesthouse, the explosion took place among them,” said Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani, a member of Kunduz’s provincial council.
“It is not clear that it was an explosion or a missile or drone attack,” he said.
Fazal Karim Aimaq, a member of parliament from Kunduz said on his Facebook page that the episode represented “a new method of attack” but did not say if a drone had carried it out.
The New York Times states a Taliban spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The Taliban’s use of small drones has been limited in recent years to filming attacks for propaganda and reconnaissance. But, according to US officials, there have been previous unreported instances of the remote-controlled devices being used to drop munitions, a practice made popular by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the past, the Times reported.
In May, a similar strike occurred on the Kunduz governor’s compound, killing one person. At the time, the governor’s spokesman said a missile had hit a farewell party hosted by the governor. But later local officials said they believed a drone may have carried out the attack because of its precise nature.
According to the Times, if the strike on Sunday was indeed carried out by an armed drone, it would show the proliferation of a method of attack that could have wide-ranging and dire consequences for Afghan, United States and NATO forces.
Officials in Kunduz said that small Taliban drones used for surveillance were frequently seen in the skies there. In March, Afghan forces claimed to have shot down one of the drones.
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
Desperate students were pictured climbing walls in a bid to escape an attack on Kabul University Monday morning after insurgents first detonated explosives and then entered the facility.
Eyewitnesses and police confirm that attackers entered the university and gunfire continues to be heard.
The explosion happened shortly after 11am and was followed shortly afterwards by sounds of gunfire.
According to sources, a joint Afghan-Iran book expo was being held at the time of the explosions and several high-ranking officials were in attendance.
Details are still sketchy but students were seen climbing over the wall of the university in a bid to escape the attackers.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed gunshots were heard and said security forces were at the scene.
The Taliban also almost immediately distanced itself from the incident and said it was not behind the attack.
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike
The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.
In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike.
At least seven other insurgents were also killed in the air raid, the statement noted.
“They were targeted by Afghan Air Forces while they were planning to launch terrorist attacks,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, Abdul Rahman, commander of a 50-member militant unit, had been involved in “destructive activities” in the Nadali district.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
This comes after a Taliban deputy military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was also killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
