World
Female student behind suicide attack at university in Pakistan
A woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers in Pakistan was a teacher who had enrolled for a master’s degree months before her attack, carried out on behalf of separatist insurgents, Reuters quoting a Pakistani official said on Wednesday.
The blast detonated by the 30-year-old woman on Tuesday blew up a minivan outside Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural centre, killing her, the three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver.
According to Reuters it was the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan, and it drew Beijing’s condemnation.
A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in the southwestern province of Balochistan, said the mother of two, who held a graduate degree in zoology and was studying for another, had volunteered for the attack targeting China, whose investment projects in Balochistan they oppose, Reuters reported.
“Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects … Otherwise our future attacks will be even harsher,” the BLA said in an email.
Baloch separatist guerrillas have been fighting for a greater share of their province’s natural resources for decades, mostly focusing attacks on natural gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces.
But in recent years they have attacked Chinese projects and workers. Balochistan and its deep-water port in Gwadar are a major link in China’s Belt and Road network of infrastructure and energy projects stretching to the Middle East and beyond.
For years, suicide bombing in Pakistan have been a tactic of Islamist militants, usually carried out by men or boys. The Baloch separatists said this was their first suicide attack by a woman and warned of more.
The threat of suicide attacks by the BLA will be a major worry for Pakistan as it tries to reassure China it is doing everything it can to protect its projects and people.
China’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attack and demanded Pakistan punish the perpetrators and prevent such incidents happening again, read the report.
A Pakistan interior ministry official who declined to be identified said the woman, a science teacher from Balochistan, had signed up for a second master’s degree at Karachi University about five months ago.
An investigation had been launched by police and civilian and military intelligence agencies, the official said.
The acting vice chancellor of Karachi University, Nasira Khatoon, expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the blast victims and said the campus would remain closed on Wednesday.
“We hope that the government will punish the elements involved … and believe that every possible step will be taken to reach the elements behind the attack,” she said.
World
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge
Former President Donald Trump must pay a fine of $10,000 per day starting on Tuesday until he complies with a subpoena to hand over material about his business practices to New York’s attorney general, a New York judge said, adding that the clock was ticking on completing the probe.
The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in civil contempt for “repeated failures” to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation launched three years agointo the whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.
In a written ruling, Engoron wrote that James’ office had “satisfied its burden of demonstrating that Mr. Trump willfully disobeyed a lawful court order” and said Trump must pay $10,000 per day, beginning on Tuesday, until he complies.
Engoron said more delays could prevent the attorney general’s office from taking action against Trump or the Trump Organization. James has said the probe already turned up evidence that assets including golf clubs and a penthouse apartment were improperly valued.
“Each day that passes without compliance further prejudices [the attorney general’s office], as the statutes of limitations continue to run,” Engoron wrote, adding that the delays could result in James’ office “being unable to pursue certain causes of action that it otherwise would.”
Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel at James’ office, said at a court hearing on Monday that the attorney general “will likely need to bring some kind of enforcement action in the near future,” without elaborating.
Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and has called the probe politically motivated. James is a Democrat.
Trump’s attorney Alina Habba did not immediately reply to a request for comment. After the court hearing on Monday, Habba said Trump would appeal the decision. The former president previously lost a bid to quash the subpoena, then failed to produce the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers’ request.
At the court hearing, Habba maintained that Trump did indeed comply with the subpoena and did not have the documents James requested.
In his written ruling, Engoron said Trump had not refuted James’ assertions that he failed to search several file cabinets for relevant documents. He said there was not enough evidence that Trump had conducted a thorough search.
In the past, James has said the investigation has found “significant evidence” that the Trump Organization included misleading asset valuations in more than a decade of its financial statements.
The attorney general has questioned how the company valued the Trump brand, as well as golf clubs in New York and Scotland and Trump’s own penthouse apartment in Midtown Manhattan’s Trump Tower. In some cases the assets were overvalued to obtain favorable loan terms and in other cases they were undervalued to win tax benefits, the attorney general has said.
World
U.S. Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is not exhibiting symptoms, a spokesperson said, at a time when there has been an increase in cases among White House staffers.
Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden due to their travel schedules, her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said. Harris will isolate and return to the White House when she tests negative, Allen added.
After consultation with her physicians, Harris was prescribed and has taken antiviral drug Paxlovid, Allen said.
Harris came in to the White House on Tuesday but tested positive and left before meeting Biden, a senior administration official said.
Infections have risen in some parts of the United States due to the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 subvariant, even as cases are falling overall, according to public health officials.
In recent weeks, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed positive tests.
Other high-ranking officials to test positive this month have included U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, next in the line of succession to the presidency after Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Chris Murphy on Tuesday announced that they tested positive for COVID. A senior Senate Democratic aide said because of senators’ absences, votes might be delayed on some Biden nominees who face strong opposition from Republicans.
The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Ties can be broken by Harris, who also is currently unable to come to the Senate to cast such votes.
Administration officials have said recently that President Biden’s regular contact with advisers and supporters could expose him to COVID-19.
However, the administration is keen to project a sense of normalcy as many Americans are returning to work and socializing with friends and family, they said.
Both Biden and Harris are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received two booster shots. They have in recent weeks mingled with unmasked guests at the White House, including an event attended by 200 guests with former President Barack Obama to talk about Democrats’ signature healthcare law.
With midterm elections scheduled for November, 51% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as the country struggles with high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pushing Biden, Harris and high-ranking administration officials to travel more and spend more time in large groups without a protective mask.
World
Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan blast
A bomb blast hit a passenger van on the premises of a university in Pakistan’s Karachi city on Tuesday, killing four people including three Chinese nationals, local media reported.
The explosion happened near the Confucius Institute — a Chinese language teaching center at the University of Karachi, Geo News reported, adding one of those killed was the director of the institute.
Four others were injured in the blast, including a Chinese national.
Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that according to the initial investigation, a burqa-clad woman may be involved in the suicide attack.
He said that those who were killed in the blast were teachers.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
UN chief expresses concern over absence of cash in Afghanistan
Female student behind suicide attack at university in Pakistan
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge
MoI responds to Iran’s concerns; says Daesh eliminated by 98%
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blast kills 33, wounds 43 at mosque in Kunduz
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA arrests mastermind of attack on Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif
-
Latest News5 days ago
Study finds almost 80% of Afghan girls missing out on education
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK in meeting with Muttaqi: ‘We don’t support armed groups against IEA’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Strawberry harvests increase in Nangarhar
-
Sport5 days ago
IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdulrauf reunited with family after being held hostage for two years
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students