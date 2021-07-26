Latest News
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
A female police officer was assassinated by unknown armed men in Kapisa province on Sunday night, police confirmed.
Abdul Shayeq Shoresh, a spokesman for the Kapisa police, stated that the incident took place in the Shirak Pirak area in the House Dowom-e Kohistan district of the province at around 9 pm Sunday.
The officer, who was a member of Kapisa prison security forces, was killed in her house, police added.
Police stated that the motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.
Shoresh stated that an investigation started in this regard.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Monday that more than 50,000 families have been displaced in the current solar year (April) due to Taliban offensives across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry, many of the displaced people have received assistance.
“In total, 51,000 families have been displaced in the 1400 solar year due to Taliban violence and have fled to government controlled areas.
“Aid is being distributed to the displaced people. We have assisted 72,000 families which includes 400,000 people.
“In the past two weeks 14,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Reza Baher, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
The ministry warned that a human catastrophe will transpire if the violence continues.
In addition, the ministry said that insecurity is creating obstacles for the authorities to distribute humanitarian assistance in some areas.
Meanwhile, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) said that 5,000 families have been displaced due to clashes between Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban in Malistan district, and other districts of Ghazni province in recent weeks.
Some Ghanzi families have taken refuge in Kabul province and said they are facing serious challenges.
Safar Jafari, one displaced person, said two of his family members were killed for no reason during attacks in Ghazni.
“My brother and his son were martyred in attacks on our districts. The people (IDPs) are poor people, and don’t have anywhere to live now,” said Jafari.
“We left our home due to the war; my father was killed in the war. Why are we being killed for no reason? Why is government not providing security for us,” said Zainab, a displaced woman.
Her sentiments of government not providing the people with security have been repeated by other IDPs.
“We have two martyred people from our family. Taliban and government kill us. Why are we dealing with this?,” asked Nawroz Rahimi, another IDP.
“Why are people being killed and displaced? We urge government to provide security for us,” said Qasim Ahmadi, another IDP.
Latest News
Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides
Latest News
UNAMA warns of ‘unprecedented’ civilian deaths if violence is not stopped
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afganistan warned Monday it is concerned about the increasing number of reports of killing, ill-treatment, persecution and discrimination in communities affected by the current fighting and its aftermath.
UNAMA warned that Afghanistan could see the highest number of civilian deaths in more than a decade if the Taliban’s offensives are not stopped.
In its six-monthly report, released Monday, UNAMA also stated the pursuit of a military solution will only increase the suffering of the Afghan people and warned that Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for a quarter of all civilian casualties.
“Unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed,” UNAMA head Deborah Lyons said in a statement released with the report.
“I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed to the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians.”
The UN envoy, who is also the head of UNAMA, called on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to,
“Intensify your efforts at the negotiating table, stop the Afghan against Afghan fighting. Protect the Afghan people and give them hope for a better future.”
The UNAMA report stated that much of the battlefield action during the most deadly months of May and June took place outside cities, in areas with comparatively low population levels but stated “the UN is gravely concerned that if intensive military action is undertaken in urban areas with high population densities, the consequences for Afghan civilians could be catastrophic”.
During the first half of 2021, some 1,659 civilians were killed and another 3,254 wounded – a 47 percent increase compared with the same period last year, the UNAMA report said.
The rise in civilian casualties was particularly sharp in May and June – the initial period of the Taliban’s current offensives – with 783 civilians killed and 1,609 wounded, it added.
UNAMA blamed anti-government elements for 64 percent of civilian casualties — including some 40 percent caused by the Taliban and nearly nine percent by Daesh.
About 16 percent of casualties were caused by “undetermined” anti-government elements.
But Afghan troops and pro-government forces were responsible for 25 percent, it said.
UNAMA said about 11 percent of casualties were caused by “crossfire” and the responsible parties could not be determined.
The reported stated that Afghan leaders, with the support of the region and the international community, must heed and answer the calls for peace from the people.
According to UNAMA, women comprised 14 percent of all civilian casualties during this period, with a total of 727 women casualties recorded (219 killed and 508 injured), an increase of 82 percent compared with the first six months of last year.
UNAMA stated Anti-Government Elements were responsible for 57 percent of women casualties, while Pro-Government Forces were responsible for 31 percent, and crossfire/other accounted for the remaining 12 percent of women casualties.
Of the 39 incidents of targeted killings that resulted in women casualties, women appeared to have been the main target in 18 of the incidents, resulting in four women killed and 25 women injured.
The high casualty toll among children was also concerning with 682 child casualties (468 killed and 1,214 injured) documented in this period. This was a 55 percent increase compared to the first six months of last year, UNAMA stated.
This included 622 girl casualties (171 killed and 451 injured) and 1,041 boy casualties (293 killed and 748 injured).
Anti-Government Elements were responsible for 50 percent of all child casualties, while Pro-Government Forces were responsible for 34 percent, and crossfire during ground engagements accounted for 12 percent of child casualties.
“Particularly shocking and of deep concern is that women, boys and girls made up close to half of all civilian casualties,” the report said.
UNAMA also noted a resurgence of sectarian attacks against the country’s Shiite Hazara community, resulting in 143 deaths.
Afghan forces spokesman Gen. Omar Shinwari addressed a news conference in Kabul today & rejected UNAMA’s report on civilian casualties by Afghan forces. He said security forces have retreated from many areas to prevent civilian casualties.
The Taliban has meanwhile rejected UNAMA’s report on civilian casualties and called it “biased and untrue.”
“Nowhere in the last six months have the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate deliberately killed civilians or carried out attacks that could have resulted in civilian casualties,” the group said in a statement.
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months
Torrential rains kill over 160 in India, dozens trapped in landslides
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
Afghan carpet industry facing major challenges: ACCI
UNAMA warns of ‘unprecedented’ civilian deaths if violence is not stopped
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
Sola: Ongoing fierce clashes, peace efforts discussed
Tahawol: Reactions on Rome summit about Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Calls for ceasefire in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Decline in use of Afghan currency in trade discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Doubts on Taliban and Govt’s intention for peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US general says Taliban appear to have ‘strategic momentum’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan NSA warns of possible influx of Taliban recruits from Pakistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Ghani must go
-
Latest News4 days ago
7-year-old takes global stage with TED talk on how Peek-A-Boo can change the world
-
Olympic Games Tokyo 20203 days ago
Slimmed-down opening ceremony reflects pandemic-hit Tokyo Games
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. launches air strikes to help embattled Afghan forces
-
Latest News4 days ago
US calls for permanent, comprehensive ceasefire
-
Latest News5 days ago
MoFA objects to ongoing comments by Pakistani minister over kidnapping