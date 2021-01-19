World
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
US law enforcement is investigating whether a woman took a laptop computer or hard drive from US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6 siege of the Capitol and tried to sell the device to Russian intelligence, Reuters reported.
An FBI agent disclosed the detail in an affidavit released on Sunday night that outlined a criminal case against Riley June Williams, a Pennsylvania woman accused of unlawfully breaching the Capitol building and directing people to Pelosi’s office.
The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following the siege by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said after the attack that some of the thefts might have potentially jeopardized what he described as “national security equities.”
According to the affidavit filed with the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the FBI received a tip from someone who stated they were a former romantic partner of Williams, Reuters reported.
The tipster said Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” the affidavit stated.
Reuters reported that according to the tipster, “the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it.”
According to the FBI, it appears Williams has fled an address near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that she shared with her mother, deactivated her phone number, and took down social media accounts.
A Pelosi spokesman, Drew Hammill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Colin Power turns his back on Republican Party because of Trump
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell says he no longer considers himself a Republican in the wake of recent events.
The 83-year-old politician, who was US Secretary of State in the first administration of George W. Bush, believes that the deadly attack on the US Congress building two weeks ago by Donald Trump supporters was instigated by the outgoing president.
Powell criticized what he called Republican support for Trump’s behavior in an interview with CNN on Sunday.
“The Republicans supported Mr. Trump, and that’s why I no longer consider myself a Republican,” he said.
Powell was the first black secretary of state and the first black chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A longtime and influential figure in the Republican Party (before these developments), he was a critic of Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the US presidential election last year.
Powell told Farid Zakaria of CNN that he no longer considered himself a member of any party, but merely an ordinary citizen.
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to issue a number of executive orders immediately after his inauguration – by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.
Biden, who campaigned on a raft of promises to undo President Donald Trump’s legacy even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US, will unveil “roughly a dozen” previously promised executive actions on Wednesday, incoming Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said in a memo distributed to reporters, Reuters reported.
The actions to be taken on Wednesday include rejoining the Paris climate accords, reversing a travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, halting evictions and foreclosures, as well as mandating masks in inter-state travel and on federal property.
All of the measures were previously announced.
Most of the measures are a reversal of policies Trump pursued and do not require congressional action. But Biden will also unveil a long-expected immigration proposal that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants that does require congressional action, Reuters reported.
That measure, as well as Biden’s recent proposal for $1.9 trillion in spending on COVID vaccinations and economic stimulus, face uphill battles in a Congress narrowly controlled by Biden’s fellow Democrats.
A broader set of Biden’s “Day One” promises will be executed over the following nine days after inauguration, Klain said. Those measures include expanding COVID-19 testing and directing the government to favor American-made goods when it makes purchases.
“President-elect Biden is assuming the presidency in a moment of profound crisis for our nation,” Klain said. “During the campaign, President-elect Biden pledged to take immediate action to start addressing these crises and build back better.”
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
At least three people have died and 24 others wounded after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia early Friday, the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.
The earthquake occurred at 1:28 am local time in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and was followed by several aftershocks that rattled Majene city in the province.
The quake epicenter was six kilometers (3.73 miles) of the city at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The Indonesian Antara News agency reported that around 62 houses and a public health center have been damaged.
According to the report, the earthquake also triggered three landslides along the Majene-Mamuju road in the Sulawesi province.
Earthquakes regularly hit various parts of Indonesia since the country lies on the Circum-Pacific Belt, also known as the Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activities.
