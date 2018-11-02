‘Father of the Taliban’ Assassinated in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2018)

Maulana Samiul Haq, who is known as the ‘Father of the Taliban’, has been assassinated in a targeted gun attack in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Pakistani media reported.

Maulana Samiul Haq was a Pakistani religious scholar and former Senator, his death was confirmed by the emir of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) in Peshawar to Geo News.

According to Geo News, unknown motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle of the JUI-S chief. The JUI-S chief was injured and was being taken to the hospital when he succumbed to his wounds on the way.

The intense gunfire also reportedly injured Haq’s driver and guard.

Haq was a senior religio-political figure who had twice been elected as a senator. He was a member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1991 to 1997.