Father of Pakistan’s nuclear program dies at 85
Abdul Qadeer Khan, a Pakistani nuclear scientist who acknowledged being part of a nuclear proliferation ring, died on Sunday at the age of 85.
Khan was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, Reuters reported.
“He was loved by our nation bec(ause) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter. “For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”
Khan was at the centre of a global nuclear proliferation scandal in 2004 that involved sales of nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Libya. After a confession on national television, Khan was pardoned by then-president Pervez Musharraf but he remained under house arrest for years in his palatial Islamabad home.
In his confession, Khan said he acted alone without the knowledge of the state officials. However, he later said he had been scapegoated.
“He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard,” Pakistani President Arif Alvi said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Khan, who is not related to AQ Khan, said the scientist would be buried at Islamabad’s Faisal mosque, according to his wishes.
Hajj ceremony restricted to fully vaccinated pilgrims
Individuals who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine will be able to perform Umrah and visit the two holy mosques as of October 10, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
The new rule will take effect from 6 am on October 10, according to local media reports.
Meanwhile, those exempted from receiving the vaccine according to the Tawakkalna application will not be affected by the directive, Gulf Business reported.
The health status on the Tawakkalna app will be shown immune only for those who received either two doses of Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who have been issued permits and are yet to receive their second dose, have been requested to do so 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation.
The kingdom’s health ministry had previously said that those who had received two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine would be accepted in Saudi Arabia, provided that they had received a booster shot of a vaccine approved by the kingdom.
On October 9, the kingdom’s health ministry announced 35 new Covid-19 infections and 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 536,585.
Four deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,743.
Russian plane crashes in Tatarstan region
An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.
An ageing Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed in the Russian far east last month killing six people. All 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
Man survives after falling 9 storeys and landing on BMW’s sunroof
A 31-year-old man in the UK survived a fall from a nine-storey building after landing on the sunroof of a parked BMW car.
Onlookers said they heard a loud sound, seemingly like an explosion, when the unidentified man crashed onto the roof of the BMW 330i and screamed loudly, the UK’s Independent reported.
The man had jumped from an open window on the ninth floor and was later taken to a hospital where he was in a critical condition said Jersey City officials.
It remains unclear what the man was doing inside the building. He did not identify himself or cooperate with police as of Thursday, said the report.
One of the onlookers, Christina Smith, posted photographs and graphic footage of the injured man on her social media. She said she “didn’t think it [the crash] was a person at first.”
“The back window of the car just busted out – exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,” Ms Smith said.
“I was shocked. It was like being in a movie.”
Smith also said the man appeared disoriented and asked “what happened” after managing to climb out of the debris.
Other onlookers attempted to help him and asked him to stay on the ground, but the man reportedly insisted on being left alone.
