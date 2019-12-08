Faryab’s Special Unit Commander Killed in Balkh

(Last Updated On: December 8, 2019)

Mohammad Khan Ahmady, commander of Faryab Special Unit was killed in Balkh’s Sholgara district on Saturday night, local security officials said.

According to Sholgara district police chief Sayed Arif Iqbali, Mr. Ahmady was shot dead along three others by Taliban militants in Seya Ab village of the district.

Iqbali further added that Taliban also took two others with themselves.

Mohammad Khan Ahmady was in Sholgara district for funeral of his father, local sources said.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the murder of Faryab Special Unit commander.

Recently, the insurgent group has increased its presence in a number of Balkh’s districts.