Faryab’s governor takes up reins despite Dostum’s objection

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2021)

Mohammad Daud Laghmani assumed office as the new governor of northern Faryab province at a ceremony at the army base in the city of Maimana on Monday, Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said.

Sibghatullah Ghaznawi, deputy head of IDLG said that Laghmani, was introduced as the new provincial governor at an army base in Maimana city on Monday and has already started work.

This comes after former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum raised objections to the appointment of Laghmani and threatened protest action until government addressed his demands.

Protesters took to the streets in their hundreds on Monday, blocked roads in the city and surrounded the governor’s compound.

Following government’s decision regarding the appointment, a voice clip attributed to Dostum went viral on social media – calling on his supporters to resist the decision and to continue their protest action. Supporters were also encouraged to stop the new governor from taking starting work.

Protesters meanwhile did prevent the helicopter transporting the new governor from landing at his compound. The helicopter turned back to the army base where the introduction ceremony was then held.

Laghmani’s appointment comes months after former governor Naqib Fayeq was removed from the position by government.

Dostum and his supporters opposed the decision. However, to calm the situation, government awarded Fayeq with a medal and appointed him as a senator.

Dostum raised the issue of appointing governors last week when he said in his Eid message that government needs to leave the choice of governor up to the people.