‘Faryab, Sar-e Pul, Jawzjan Centers On Verge of Collapse’

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2018 6:47 pm)

The ongoing clashes in the centers of Faryab, Sar-e Pul and Jawzjan provinces in the north are on the verge of collapse, residents claimed.

The inhabitants of the provinces have accused security officials of incompetence in thwarting security threats, saying Taliban militants have reached to the centers of the provinces.

According to the security institutions, currently the clashes are simultaneously ongoing in ten provinces of the country.

“Without Sheberghan, no other parts of the Jawzjan province is secure,” Atiqullah a resident of Jawzjan said.

The top security officials have always talked about having security plans for thwarting the threats, but the question is this that why the measures are taken with the delay?

“There are problems. Afghan security forces do not have that much facilities to win the war in every parts of the country. Addressing the war is very difficult in terms of logistic,” Muhammad Agul Mujahed a former military officer asserted.

Meanwhile, some believe that if security institutions do not take measures on time, these province will face the same fate of Ghazni. But the Ministries of Defense and Interior expressed optimism over ground and air operations for suppressing the Taliban group.

“We are standing against them with all power we have and the enemies would never reach to their goals,” Najib Danish, spokesman of MoI added.

This comes as recently the provincial council of Paktia province has warned of a possible attack on Gardis city.