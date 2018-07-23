Faryab Residents Call for trial of Qaisari

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2018 8:36 pm)

A number of Faryab inhabitants gathered near the Human Rights Commission office in Kabul on Monday, calling for the trial of Nezamuddin Qaisari whom they accused of crimes against humanity.

“Qaisari suddenly appeared at a time. I do not know! He is illiterate, has no womb, morality and humanity,” Najibullah, a resident of Faryab province said.

“He has taken our bride, forcibly married her and killed her after two years,” Faizullah, another resident of Faryab added.

The Faryab residents have urged the government to not release Qaisari in their political deals.

This comes as protesters in several northern Afghan provinces have staged demonstrations demanding the release of detained leader Nizamuddin Qaisari.

Qaisari, the leader of an anti-Taliban militia loyal to exiled Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum – was recently arrested and brought to Kabul after a quarrel with Afghan military officials in Faryab province.

He has notably had public disagreements with Afghan officials over a lack of security in Faryab.