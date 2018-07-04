Faryab Protest Turns Violent, 7 Demonstrators Wounded

(Last Updated On: July 04, 2018 11:52 am)

Violence broke out in Faryab province on Wednesday after inhabitants gathered and staged protest in reaction to the arrest of Nezamuddin Qaisari.

The deputy of Faryab provincial council, Abdul Ahad Elbik told Ariananews that at least seven protestors have wounded so far and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Elbik noted the demonstration turned violent when the guards of National Directorate Security and commandos fired on protesters demanding the release of commander Qaisari.

He further added the demonstrators are still protesting in front of the Hezb-e Junbish office and call for the release of Qaisari.

However, the spokesman of Faryab governor expressed ignorance about the protest.