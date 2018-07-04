Breaking News

Faryab Protest Turns Violent, 7 Demonstrators Wounded

Ariana News Leave a comment

(Last Updated On: July 04, 2018 11:52 am)

Violence broke out in Faryab province on Wednesday after inhabitants gathered and staged protest in reaction to the arrest of Nezamuddin Qaisari.

The deputy of Faryab provincial council, Abdul Ahad Elbik told Ariananews that at least seven protestors have wounded so far and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Elbik noted the demonstration turned violent when the guards of National Directorate Security and commandos fired on protesters demanding the release of commander Qaisari.

He further added the demonstrators are still protesting in front of the Hezb-e Junbish office and call for the release of Qaisari.

However, the spokesman of Faryab governor expressed ignorance about the protest.

About Ariana News

Check Also

Transport Ministry Reports Revenue Increase of 203 Percent in Current Fiscal Year  

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 6:21 pm) The revenue of the Ministry of Transport …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News