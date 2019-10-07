Faryab Girl, Boy Receive Lashes for Having Phone Conversation

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2019)

The Taliban militants have lashed a young man and a young girl in public after being accused of having a phone conversation, an official said on Monday.

The incident has taken place in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

Provincial police chief spokesman Abdul Karim Yourish told Ariana News that Taliban militants have lashed out the boy and the girl in public in Almar district on Sunday morning.

He further said that the 28-years-old Sibghatullah and the 22-year-old Rahela are residents of Chaghatak village in Almar district.

The girl and the boy who were given 40 lashes after a desert court are close relatives, Mr. Yourish added.

According to the official, the village is under the control of Taliban militants; therefore, police cannot take any action.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

About two months ago, Taliban lashed out a boy and a girl after being accused of having relations in Pashtun Kot district of the province.