Faryab Gets New Governor Amid Angry Protest

Naqibullah Faiq was appointed on Thursday as governor of northern Faryab province amid angry protests over the arrest of ALP commander Nizamuddin Qaisari earlier this week.

Mr. Faiq was introduced as new governor by Abdul Matin Bek, head of Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) on Thursday.

The appointment of Faiq was confirmed in a statement by the 209th Shaheen Corps in north.

According to the statement Mr. Faiq has arrived to Faryab province and will be introduced to the provincial leadership on Thursday.

This comes as the supporters of Qaisari on Wednesday staged strong protest over his arrest by the Afghan Special Forces and set the provincial government compound on fire.

Qaisari was arrested after a verbal clash with the participants of a security meeting in Maimana City which reportedly resulted into armed clashes.