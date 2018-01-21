Farah Deputy Police Chief among 24 Killed in West of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2018 6:43 pm)

The Farah Deputy Police Chief was killed late on Sunday after the Taliban militants attacked on a security check post in the province, officials said Sunday.

Commander Gulbahar Mujahid was killed along with 11 other security personnel, according to local officials.

“Yesterday night [the Taliban] attacked the security check posts from three directions and killed 11 security personnel,” said Humaira Ayoubi, an MP.

Since last month, the security situation has been deteriorated in Farah and the Taliban militants have intensified coordinated attacks on security check posts in the province.

Expressing concerns regarding the deteriorated security situation, the Farah provincial council members accused the security officials of reluctance to prevent the Taliban’s progress in the province.

“The battle is just 2 kilometers away from Farah City, and it might reach into the city if the government pay no heed,” said Khair Mohammad Noorzai, a member of Farah Provincial Council.

The Defense Ministry, however said that additional troops have been deployed in Farah to suppress the Taliban militants in the province.

Separately, at least 12 people including children and women were killed after a vehicle carrying the victims, hit a roadside mine in Gilan district of western Herat province.