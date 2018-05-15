Farah City on Edge of Collapse: Officials

(Last Updated On: May 15, 2018 9:03 am)

The Taliban insurgents have stormed the building of National Security Directorate of Farah city and the clashes are still ongoing between militants and Afghan security forces, local officials said.

An official on the condition of anonymity told Ariananews that at least three parts of the city came under the control of Taliban.

He noted the building of National Security Directorate is surrounded and fierce clashes are ongoing between security forces and Taliban rebels.

According to eyewitnesses, the Taliban also attacked the hospital of the Farah city and killed two wounded Afghan police.

They stated that the militants are equipped with heavy arms and weapons and have dozens of rangers and tanks.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.