Sport
Fans gear up for start of FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021
With just hours to go for the start of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ Lithuania 2021, anticipation is building among futsal fans across the world.
Matches will be held at three host arenas across the country – Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda – and fans can follow the tournament on Ariana Television, after Ariana Television Network secured the broadcasting rights.
The first match will be aired on Sunday night on Ariana Television at 9.30pm. This match, as part of the opening ceremony, will see hosts Lithuania take on Venezuela.
Twenty four national teams will take part in the tournament and the final is set to be played at Kaunas Arena on October 3.
Defending champions Argentina will begin their campaign against USA in Vilnius on Tuesday, while record five-time champions Brazil kick off their bid to win a first crown since 2012 against Vietnam in Klaipėda on Monday.
From the other European teams, two-time champions Spain will attempt to bring back the title to Europe for the first time since 2004. They will play their first match in Klaipėda against Paraguay.
Portugal will make their debut against Thailand and the Football Union of Russia will play Egypt in their first match.
Afghanistan’s neighbors Iran and Uzbekistan both secured spots in this year’s tournament.
Iran will face Serbia on Tuesday in their Group F match, while Uzbekistan will face Guatemala in their Group B match on Sunday evening.
Speaking to reporters this week, Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Rakhmatov said their match against Guatemala will be a challenge.
“We have never played against Guatemala and we are unfamiliar with them. As for the other two sides, we have had experiences with Russia and we know their game. Egypt are no strangers for us as we met them in a recent international championship in Thailand (winning 4-0).”
Latest News
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Mohammad Nabi said he has been named Afghanistan skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Rashid Khan unexpectedly stepped down as captain on Thursday.
Rashid issued a statement on Twitter Thursday announcing his decision which he said was in protest against the selection of the national squad that was done without his input.
The all-rounder announced the news minutes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed their World Cup squad.
“The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,” he said in a statement on social media.
“As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team.
“I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately,” Rashid stated.
The ACB is yet to officially announce Nabi’s appointment as captain but the 36-year-old all-rounder tweeted that he has been chosen to lead the team.
“At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format,” Nabi said.
“InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he added.The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed
Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik
Sport
Taliban says women to be banned from playing sport
The Taliban will ban women from playing cricket and other sports, a Taliban spokesperson told Australian network SBS on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Wasiq said women would not be allowed to play cricket – a popular sport in Afghanistan – or possibly any other sport because it was not needed and their bodies might be exposed.
“They will get exposed and not follow the dress code and Islam does not allow that,” he said.
Australia’s cricket board have said it will scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men’s team if the Taliban rulers do not allow women to play the sport, Reuters reported.
Sport
Iran futsal coach says World Cup team ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Iran national futsal team coach Mohammad Nazemosharia says Team Melli is a force to be reckoned with in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, which kicks off in Lithuania on Sunday.
The tournament, which runs from September 12 to October 3, will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network.
“The World Cup is a hugely important tournament for us,” Nazemosharia told FIFA.com.
“We’ve already shown that we’re a good side and a team to be reckoned with. In Lithuania we’ll show the whole world the quality and power of Iranian futsal.”
The Iranians has been drawn against Serbia, USA and Argentina in Group F.
“We’re a solid unit and we play an effective team game, two factors that are key to our success,” he explained. “We try to play attacking futsal and score as many goals as possible.”
“We’re different to other teams because we have a style and tactics all of our own. Every country has their strong points such as the technical abilities of their players, their tactics, or physical fitness. We’re trying to bring all those qualities together,” he said.
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
Morning News Show Part 1: Sirajuddin Haqqani start work as Interior Minister
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Morning News Show Part 1: Sirajuddin Haqqani start work as Interior Minister
Tahawol: UN’s concerns about poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Islamic Emirate’s leadership discussed
Sola: Formation of new government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Taliban banned Afghans from leaving the country
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
-
Latest News4 days ago
China weighing occupation of Bagram Air Base
-
Latest News2 days ago
Former officials slam Ghani, accuse him of ‘lying’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans call for Taliban forces to wear uniforms
-
Latest News2 days ago
Germany wants to reinstate embassy in Kabul