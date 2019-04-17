Famous Taliban Commander Detained in Farah

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2019)

Afghan security forces have detained a famous Taliban commander Mullah Azizullah also known as Zakaria in western Farah province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released, the Taliban commander has been arrested by the Afghan National Police (ANP) based on intelligence reports.

The statement further said that Mullah Azizullah was involved in terror attacks in Helmand, Badghis, Herat, Nimruz and Farah provinces.

The Taliban commander was injured during recent fighting between the government forces and Taliban fighters in Nad Ali district of Helmand and was taken to Farah province, the statement added.