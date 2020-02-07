Fact finding committee presents finding on Satar Ghorbandi’s case to Ghani

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2020)

Members of the fact finding committee said in their meeting with President Ghani that they will share the details of the finding in a press conference Saturday. The presidential palace also announced that they will seriously consider the findings.

This comes as some of the lawyers consider the ‘fact-finding committee’ a ‘political move’ and an attempt to bypass the judiciary.

Around one month back, President Ghani formed a ‘fact-finding committee’ comprised of some MPs and officials to investigate the killing of Satar Ghorbandi, a Jihadi Commander of Jamiat-e Islami party, killed in an operation of the National Directorate of Security. Ghani had given the committee 15 days’ time to present their findings, yet they haven’t announced the findings to the public on time.

Some of the lawyers said that investigating such cases was the responsibility of the judiciary, rather than ‘political’ fact-finding committees.

Arash Shaheerpour, one of the lawyers, said, “It’s the task of the judiciary to investigate such cases.”

Asadullah Nadeem, a military expert said, “Such cases are mostly treated politically.”

Amer Satar Ghorbandi was killed in an operation of the National Directorate of Security which was followed by reactions of the politicians.

Ghani subsequently assigned a ‘fact finding committee’ which will reportedly announce its findings Saturday in a press conference.