Latest News
Facebook, Twitter stocks drop 7%
Shares of Facebook and Twitter dived by seven percent in mid-day trading Friday after Unilever said it would pull its advertising from the social media companies for the rest of the year, CNN reported.
“Given our Responsibility Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the U.S., we have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.,” Unilever Company said in a statement. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary.”
The household goods company’s decision was taken upon the concerns over hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, it said.
“Based on the current polarization and the election that we are having in the US, there needs to be much more enforcement in the area of hate speech,” Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Latest News
Khalilzad embarks on Afghan peace mission
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has begun a new trip on Afghan peace, the US State Department said in a statement.
According to the statement, Khalilzad has departed Washington on June 28 for travel to Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
“At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases,” the statement noted.
Khalilzad is accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team.
“Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive,“ the statement emphasized.
The Department further said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.
“Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video,” read the statement.
It comes as the US is working to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall. It would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.
Latest News
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
At least 23 civilians were killed and 15 others wounded after mortars hit a Bazar in Helmand province.
The incident happened at around 9 a.m. Monday in the Sangin district of the province.
The provincial media office said in a statement that the incident occurred after four mortars fired by the Taliban a Bazar in the district and then a car bomb went off in the area.
According to the statement, all the victims were civilians.
Earlier a security source on a condition of anonymity had told Ariana News that the mortars were fired by the Afghan army as they were targeting Taliban militants sheltered in the area.
The Helmand media office, however, denied Afghan forces’ involvement in the attack, saying “it was a rumor by the
enemy.”
In a separate incident, six civilians were killed and two more injured after their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the Washir district of Helmand on Sunday afternoon.
Police said that mine was planted by the Taliban.
The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
Gunmen attacked Pakistan’s stock exchange building in Karachi on Monday morning, killing at least four security guards and a policeman, local news outlets reported.
Pakistani Geo news agency reported that the militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and attempted to storm the building after opening fire.
At least seven wounded people were transferred to the hospitals for receiving treatment, the report added cited Karachi police.
“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange told the Geo. “They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”
He said that the militants had stormed the Railway Ground parking area and fired outside the ground. They made their way to the main gate of the building and stormed it after trading fire with security guards.
Meanwhile, Karachi police said that all assailants had been killed and the situation was under control.
Four militants were reportedly killed in the incident.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
