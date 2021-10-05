Science & Technology
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
Facebook Inc blamed a “faulty configuration change” for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services including WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.
The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned.
Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.
The failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same network in order to work compounded the error, the employees said. Security experts have said an inadvertent mistake or sabotage by an insider were both plausible.
“We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change,” Facebook said in the blog.
The Facebook outage is the largest ever tracked by web monitoring group Downdetector.
The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.
As the world flocked to competing apps such as Twitter and TikTok, shares of Facebook fell 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since last November, amid a broader selloff in technology stocks on Monday. Shares rose about half a percent in after-hours trade following resumption of service.
“To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer tweeted, adding that it “may take some time to get to 100%.”
“Facebook basically locked its keys in its car,” tweeted Jonathan Zittrain, director of Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society.
Twitter on Monday reported higher-than-normal usage, which led to some issues in people accessing posts and direct messages.
Facebook, which is the world’s largest seller of online ads after Google, was losing about $545,000 in U.S. ad revenue per hour during the outage, according to estimates from ad measurement firm Standard Media Index.
Past downtime at internet companies has had little long-term affect on their revenue growth, however.
Soon after the outage started, Facebook acknowledged users were having trouble accessing its apps but did not provide any specifics about the nature of the problem or say how many users were affected.
The error message on Facebook’s webpage suggested an error in the Domain Name System (DNS), which allows web addresses to take users to their destinations.
Latest News
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook all down in a major outage
Facebook, Instagram and Whats App all stopped working completely, worldwide, this evening.
Visitors to Facebook got a two line message reading: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”
However, by 9.30pm Kabul time, the pages were still not up and running – after having gone down at least an hour earlier.
The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work however, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during this time.
Facebook’s outages happen relatively rarely but tend to be vast in their impact, not least because they affect three of the world’s biggest apps.
Science & Technology
Two Americans win Medicine Nobel Prize for sensory findings
American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch which the award-giving body said could pave the way for new pain-killers.
Their findings “have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world around us,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said.
“This knowledge is being used to develop treatments for a wide range of disease conditions, including chronic pain.”
The breakthrough discoveries, achieved independently of one another, had launched intense research activities that had led to “a rapid increase in our understanding of how our nervous system senses heat, cold and mechanical stimuli,” it said.
The more than century-old prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).
The prestigious Nobel prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the economics prize first handed out in 1969.
The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine, shared in equal parts this year by the two laureates, often lives in the shadow of the Nobels for literature and peace, and their sometimes more widely known recipients.
But medicine has been thrust into the spotlight by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some scientists had suggested those who developed coronavirus vaccines could be rewarded this year or in coming years.
SURPRISE AND SHOCK
The 2021 laureates were caught off guard, according to the committee.
“They were incredibly happy and as far as I could tell very surprised and a little bit shocked,” said Professor Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General for the Nobel Assembly and the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine.
Science & Technology
North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test
North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday (September 30), state media KCNA reported on Friday (October 1), the latest in its recent series of weapons tests amid deadlocked denuclearisation talks with the United States, Reuters reported.
It was North Korea’s second known weapons test this week after launching a previously unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday (September 28). It has also fired ballistic missiles, and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities, in recent weeks.
According to the report the tests highlighted how North Korea has been steadily developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for efforts to press it to give up its nuclear and missile programs in return for U.S. sanctions relief.
The Academy of Defence Science, a military weapons developer, said the test was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile’s launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance, according to the official KCNA news agency, Reuters said.
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
IEA to start issuing passports again after months of delays
Russian actors board rocket to attempt a world first: a movie in space
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Naeem, IEA spokesman
Tahawol: Implementation of regional projects in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
-
Latest News5 days ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
-
World5 days ago
France’s Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Students call for universities to resume classes
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad reflects on fall of Kabul govt and military
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA say they have raided Daesh hideout north of Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal