Latest News
Facebook says hackers in Pakistan targeted Afghan users amid govt collapse
Hackers from Pakistan used Facebook to target people in Afghanistan with connections to the previous government during the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover of the country in mid-August, the company’s threat investigators said in an interview with Reuters.
Facebook said the group, known in the security industry as SideCopy, shared links to websites hosting malware which could surveil people’s devices.
Targets included people connected to the government, military and law enforcement in Kabul, Reuters reported. Facebook said it removed SideCopy from its platform in August.
The social media company, which recently changed its name to Meta, said the group created fictitious personas of young women as “romantic lures” to build trust and trick targets into clicking phishing links or downloading malicious chat apps. It also compromised legitimate websites to manipulate people into giving up their Facebook credentials.
“It’s always difficult for us to speculate as to the end goal of the threat actor,” said Facebook’s head of cyber espionage investigations, Mike Dvilyanski. “We don’t know exactly who was compromised or what the end result of that was.”
Major online platforms and email providers including Facebook, Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn have said they took steps to lock down Afghan users’ accounts during the IEA’s swift takeover of the country.
Latest News
Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans
Norway on Tuesday urged other countries to contribute to a United Nations fund by providing cash directly to Afghans so they can survive the winter, its foreign minister told Reuters.
With the Afghan economy “imploding”, the United Nations set up the fund last month to provide direct help for local households, bypassing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] and drawing on donor funds frozen since it took power in August.
Norway has pledged 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23 million) to the fund, which is managed by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), Reuters reported.
“We encourage other countries to do the same, to pitch in to avoid a pressing humanitarian crisis and a potential famine,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in an interview ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday.
Norway was also funneling cash to aid women’s organisations in Afghanistan, she said, and Norway’s humanitarian aid to the country would total 325 million crowns this year.
Norway will take over the U.N. Security Council presidency from January, read the report.
“I hope the discussion in the Security Council tomorrow will contribute to give some attention to the situation in Afghanistan … to mobilise more funds,” Huitfeldt said.
“(The fund’s) purpose is to build a bridge between a humanitarian effort and something more long-term, in order for people to support themselves,” she added.
Latest News
IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to establish a strong, disciplined, and educated army to defend the country.
Qari Fasihuddin, chief of staff of the IEA, said during a visit to a military camp in Kabul, that the IEA is committed to establishing an army.
“Mujahidin of Islamic Emirate are not simple people, for which the world shows contempt, but they are the people that defeated the biggest power in the world with their equipment,” said Fasihuddin.
“The Islamic Emirate will be united to establish an army in Afghanistan Inshallah. The army will have some characteristics and will be united, strong and will be an educated army in military and religious sections,” added Faihuddin.
The high ranking official called on his forces to stand ready to defend Afghanistan and to fight its enemies.
“As we see, the world has disciplined armies and modern equipment. It is compulsory for us (Muslims) to have an equipped, developed, and orderly army to defend the country,” he said.
The exact number of IEA forces is not clear. However, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the IEA’s foreign minister said recently that Afghanistan will establish a much smaller army than the one under the previous government.
Latest News
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
The United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet Tuesday.
“The situation in Afghanistan will be addressed by the Security Council tomorrow, Wednesday, starting 15:00 in New York (00:30 Thursday Kabul local),” tweeted UNAMA.
UNAMA added that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.
No further details were given.
Last week, the United Nations announced that it had quietly extended a lifeline to Afghanistan’s health system after providing $15 million to avoid the collapse of the entire sector.
By the time the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of the country in mid-August, most healthcare workers had not been paid and essential supplies such as medicine and food were scarce.
But the UN Development Programme (UNDP), under an agreement with the Global Fund, had managed to work a way to inject money into the system and salaries were paid to over 23,000 health workers, in nearly 2,200 health facilities in 31 provinces.
Facebook says hackers in Pakistan targeted Afghan users amid govt collapse
Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans
Tahawol: UNSC’s summit on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Tahawol: UNSC’s summit on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Drop Afghanistan currency against US dollar, trade situation discussed
Saar: Karzai’s speech about instability in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
-
Latest News5 days ago
Migrants on Belarus-Poland border сomplain on cold and lack of food
-
Latest News5 days ago
Herat couple forgo extravagant wedding, donate to the poor instead
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to establish a ‘much smaller’ military force: Muttaqi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Girls increasingly at risk of child marriage in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
-
Latest News4 days ago
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul