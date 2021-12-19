Science & Technology
Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content
Facebook (FB.O) has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming, Reuters reported.
Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), faces a court case next week for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content and could be fined a percentage of its annual revenue in Russia.
According to the report Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Russia in October sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles in fines imposed on Facebook. Interfax said there were no more enforcement proceedings against the company as of Sunday, citing the federal bailiff service’s database, read the report.
Moscow has increased pressure on large tech firms this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.
Interfax said messaging app Telegram has also paid 15 million roubles in fines, Reuters reported.
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Science & Technology
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer’s, study shows
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.
The study, in which almost 85% of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis.
Earlier studies from Israel and the United States have indicated an increased risk of heart inflammation after inoculation with the mRNA-vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“Vaccination with mRNA-1273 (Moderna’s vaccine) was associated with a significantly increased risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis in the Danish population,” the study said.
However, the overall risk of getting heart inflammation from the vaccines, both of which are based on mRNA-technology, was low, according to the study, conducted by researchers from Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute.
“In general, the rate of myocarditis or myopericarditis was about threefold to fourfold higher for mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccination than that for BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination,” the study said.
The researchers found only 1 case per 71,400 vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and 1 case per 23,800 vaccinated with Moderna. Most of the cases had been mild, the study said.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was only associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation among women, the study said, contrasting with the results of the studies from Israel and the United States.
The authors said the discrepancy could be explained by the average age of the vaccinated population, the time span between the first and second shot, or because fewer Danes had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our findings do not generally overshadow the many benefits that come with being vaccinated,” study author Anders Hviid said in a statement.
“One must keep in mind that the alternative of getting an infection with COVID-19 probably also involves a risk of inflammation in the heart muscle,” Hviid said.
Science & Technology
Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in US, Europe by 2025
Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, the daily Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Nissan hopes that recycling batteries and re-using them in electric vehicles (EVs) would help lower production costs as the price of rare metals rise, Nikkei said.
The factories would be the company’s first battery recycling facility built outside of Japan, the report added, without specifying the country in Europe where the factory would be built.
Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Last month, the company announced its electrification push, committing to spending 2 trillion yen ($17.53 billion) over five years to increase vehicle electrification to catch up with rivals in one of the fastest growing segments for car makers, Reuters reported.
The car maker said they plan to launch 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs, by 2030.
Science & Technology
Turkey’s President says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.
Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech, AP reported.
“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.
He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”
Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.
The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.
