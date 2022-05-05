Science & Technology
Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) on Wednesday gave an early glimpse of its first physical store, which features a floor-to-ceiling screen for showing off games on its virtual reality headsets and rooms for testing video calling devices.
The store, set to open on May 9, is located at the main campus for Meta’s Reality Labs unit, in the Silicon Valley town of Burlingame, California. The unit is developing the hardware products the company aims to sell there, including Ray-Ban smart glasses, Portal video-calling devices and Oculus VR headsets.
With blonde wood and minimalist decor, the store design echoes the aesthetic pioneered by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) when it set up retail stores more than two decades ago.
The opening of the Meta store makes tangible what is largely a theoretical future business for the world’s largest social media company, which has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality in a push to build the “metaverse,” a term used to describe immersive, shared virtual spaces.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse could be the world’s next big computing platform, but he has warned that it may take about a decade for the company’s bets to pay off.
In the meantime, with growth slowing and the company still almost entirely reliant on digital ads for revenue, Meta is cutting back on some of its long-term investments.
In addition to promoting its hardware devices to consumers, Meta is increasingly pitching them to businesses. It gave a demonstration at the store of conference calls that can feature a mix of virtual reality avatars and traditional video calling.
The company is experimenting with augmented reality technology that would enable users to join conferences as avatars via Portal, without donning headsets, said Micah Collins, a director of product management working on the enterprise tools.
Collins acknowledged the enterprise metaverse business is nascent, and a spokesperson said most usage of Horizon Workrooms, the VR conferencing technology, comes from inside Meta.
Still, Collins said, the company senses opportunity.
Although many products are still very early stage and known in their consumer context, “there’s enough there that’s giving us a lot of confidence to attack the space,” he said.
Science & Technology
Facebook-owner Meta opens access to AI large language model
Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) is opening up access to a large language model for artificial intelligence research, the social media company said on Tuesday.
Meta said its model was the first 175-billion-parameter language model to be made available to the broader AI research community.
“Large language models” are natural language processing systems which are trained on massive volumes of text, and are capable of answering reading comprehension questions or generating new text.
In a blog post, Meta said the release of its “Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT-175B)” model would improve researchers’ abilities to understand how large language models work.
Meta said restrictions on access to such models had been “hindering progress on efforts to improve their robustness and mitigate known issues such as bias and toxicity”.
Artificial intelligence technology, which is a key area of research and development for several major online platforms, can perpetuate humans’ societal biases around issues like race and gender. Some researchers have concerns about the harms that can be spread through large language models.
Meta said it “hoped to increase the diversity of voices defining the ethical considerations of such technologies.”
The tech giant said to prevent misuse and “maintain integrity,” it was releasing the model under a noncommercial license to focus on research use cases.
Meta said access to the model would be granted to academic researchers and people affiliated with government, civil society and academic organizations, as well as industry research laboratories. The release will include the pretrained models and the code to train and use them.
Science & Technology
Qantas looks at non-stop Sydney-London flights with Airbus order
Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) will fly non-stop from Sydney to London after ordering a dozen special Airbus (AIR.PA) jets, charging higher fares in a multi-billion dollar bet that fliers will pay a premium to save four hours on the popular route.
To be launched late in 2025, the flights will use A350-1000 planes, specially configured with extra premium seating and reduced overall capacity, to ferry up to 238 passengers in a 20-hour trip – the world’s longest direct commercial flight.
Announcing plans for the service on Monday, the loss-making carrier said a strong recovery in the domestic market and signs of an improvement in international flying after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic had given it the confidence to make a major investment on its future. Qantas forecasts a return to profit in the financial year starting this July.
The order from the European aircraft maker also includes 40 narrowbody A321XLR and A220 jets to start the replacement of Qantas’ ageing domestic fleet, with deliveries spread over a decade. The airline did not disclose the value of the Airbus deal, but analysts at Barrenjoey estimated in a client note it would cost at least A$6 billion ($4.23 billion).
“Since the start of the calendar year, we have seen huge increases in demand,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters at Sydney Airport, where an Airbus A350-1000 test plane flown from France emblazoned with the Qantas logo and “Our Spirit flies further” was parked in a hangar as a backdrop for the announcement.
Qantas shares surged as much as 5.5% on Monday to the highest level since November after it also said debt levels had fallen to pre-COVID levels faster than the market’s expectations.
The A350-1000 order was the culmination of a challenge called “Project Sunrise” set for Airbus and its rival Boeing Co (BA.N) in 2017 to create aircraft capable of the record-breaking flights.
Airbus was selected as the preferred supplier in late 2019, but Qantas delayed placing an order for two years due to financial challenges during the COVID pandemic.
Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said the aircraft to be used on the Sydney-London flights would offer more fuel storage than A350-1000s currently in operation with other airlines.
The Qantas planes will carry passengers across four classes and will have around 100 fewer seats than rivals British Airways (ICAG.L) and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) use on their A350-1000s. The Australian carrier will dedicate more than 40% of the jets’ cabins to premium seating.
CEO Joyce said demand for non-stop flights had grown since the pandemic, when complex travel rules were put in place. Rising fuel costs could be recovered through higher fares, he said, as the airline had done previously on its non-stop Perth-London flights.
In a market update, Qantas said while it expects an underlying operating loss for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, the second half would benefit from improved domestic and international demand, with free cash flow seen rising further in the current quarter.
Barrenjoey analysts forecast Qantas could achieve a 20% revenue premium on the ultra-long haul flights, which Joyce said will also go to New York from late 2025 and possible future destinations like Paris, Chicago and Rio de Janeiro.
Qantas estimated Project Sunrise would have an internal rate of return of around 15%.
Science & Technology
India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China’s Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.
The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company’s business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws.
The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, “in the guise of royalty” payments.
The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated U.S.-based entities was also for “the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities”, the agency added in a statement.
“Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities,” the directorate said.
Xiaomi said in a statement issued later on Saturday that it complies with Indian laws and believed its “royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful”.
“These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products … we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings,” it added.
The directorate’s actions against Xiaomi signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.
Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi’s former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part of the directorate’s investigation.
Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.
Xiaomi was India’s leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. South Korea’s Samsung was the No. 2 brand with a 19% share.
Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones like TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.
