Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Facebook is facing mounting criticism after it blocked news content in Australia amid a dispute with the government over a planned law which will reportedly force tech giants to pay for news content on their platforms.
According to BBC, Facebook says the legislation “fundamentally misunderstands” its relationship with publishers.
But politicians, publishers and rights groups in several countries have accused it of bullying, and raised concerns over access to information.
BBC states that under Facebook’s new rules, Australian users are blocked from viewing and sharing local and international news, while local publishers are restricted from sharing or posting any links on their pages.
However, reports soon emerged that several Australian government health and emergency pages were also blocked. BBC reported that Facebook later said this was a mistake and many of these pages are now back online.
But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the social media company’s actions to “unfriend Australia” were “as arrogant as they were disappointing”.
He said he was in “regular contact with the leaders of other nations” over the issue and would not be “intimidated”.
BBC reported that Morrison has raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he sought to gain international support, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Other Australian officials have also criticised the move. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the ban on news information had a “huge community impact”. About 17 million Australians visit the social media site every month. It is the most important social platform for news in the country.
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan accused Facebook of “behaving like a North Korean dictator”, BBC reported.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch’s Australia director said Facebook was censoring the flow of information, calling it a “dangerous turn of events”.
A local campaigner with rights group Amnesty International said it was “extremely concerning that a private company is willing to control access to information that people rely on”.
The move also faced criticism outside Australia.
BBC reported that Julian Knight, the head of the British parliamentary committee overseeing the media industry, called Facebook’s action “bullying”.
“I think it’s staggeringly irresponsible – at a time when we are facing a plethora of fake news and disinformation in relation to the Covid vaccine,” he told the BBC.
“This is not just about Australia. This is Facebook putting a marker down, saying to the world that ‘if you do wish to limit our powers… we can remove what is for many people a utility’.”
Global publishers also reacted, with the company behind the Guardian newspaper saying it was “deeply concerned”.
The head of Germany’s BDZV news publishers’ association said it was “high time that governments all over the world limit the market power of the gatekeeper platforms”, BBC reported.
Many Australian users are also angry about their sudden loss of access to trusted and authoritative sources.
“It feels obviously very restrictive in what Facebook is going to allow people to do in the future, not only in Australia but around the world,” Peter Firth, in Sydney, told the BBC.
Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov
Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on Friday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghanistan peace process.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “both Pakistan and Russia have convergence of views on matters of mutual interest including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.”
Qureshi noted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process.
“He highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement said.“The Foreign
Minister expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations would lead to its desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Pakistani official underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.
Russian Envoy Kabulov also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s military media wing said in a statement that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.
Bajwa stated that peace in both Afghanistan and Pakistan is in greater interest of the region.
“The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.
Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship,” the statement said.
Biden ‘committed’ to working with NATO on Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden said that his administration “strongly” supports the diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.
Addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference, Biden stated that the United States is committed to consulting closely with NATO on the way forward in Afghanistan.
“You know, to me and to the United States, and to us, we’ll keep article — we’ll keep faith with Article 5. It’s a guarantee. An attack on one is an attack on all. That is our unshakable vow,” Biden said.
“The only time Article 5 has been invoked was after the United States was attacked on 9/11. You, our allies, joined us to fight al Qaeda, and the United States committed to consulting closely with our NATO Allies and partners on the way forward in Afghanistan.”
“My administration strongly supports the diplomatic process that’s underway and to bring an end to this war that is closing out 20 years,” he added.
“We remain committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again provides a base for terrorist attacks against the United States and our partners and our interests,” US President emphasized.
This comes after the United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin stated on Thursday that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US -Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions.
“The US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Austin reassured allies.
Four killed in Kabul IED explosions
Three IED blasts rattled Kabul city early Saturday morning, leaving at least two people killed.
The first blast targeted a vehicle in Darulaman Road in PD6 of Kabul city at 8 a.m. Saturday.
At least two people were wounded in the explosion, police said.
Just 15 minutes later another IED hit a vehicle in the Kart-e-Parwan area in PD4 of the city, police added.
According to police, two people were killed in the blast.
The third blast happened in the PD3 of the city at around 10:20 am Saturday.
Police said a ranger-type vehicle was targeted by IED in the Pule Wahdad area in PD3 of the city, killing at least two people.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
