Extreme Concerns About Rising Crime In Kabul

There is not a single night in Kabul without murder, kidnapping, robbery, and harassment of people. There is a rising concern about these incidents.

The latest incident happened as a young athlete named Omid was shot in PD6 of Kabul during the day. The victim’s family said that he recently got married, and he has a seven-month daughter after him. They call on the government to do justice in his case.

“They shot my son when he denied to give them his money and smartphone,” said Omid’s father.

Residents of Kabul complains about the ongoing situations of the capital.

Meanwhile, the Kabul Police said that crime in here decreased compared to the previous months.

Esmatullah Nikzad, deputy of Kabul Police, talked about the mentioned murder and said that few people are arrested, yet their investigations are in progress to find the figures behind this incident.