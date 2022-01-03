Business
Exports via western land ports increase by 40%: Officials
Afghanistan’s export volume through the western zone is on the rise and increased by 40% in recent weeks, said Herat officials.
The head of Herat’s customs office said up to 50 goods trucks are process through Islam Qala port, to Iran, every day.
“On some days we have up to 50 vehicles [carrying goods] via Islam Qala port. We also export through Turghundi port,” said Mahajar Farahi, the head of Herat’s customs office.
“Expensive goods that we export from Herat are pistachio nuts, watermelon seed, and sesame seeds…” said Muhammad Usman Ansari, head of exporters union in the western zone.
Traders in Herat have however called for more support from the authorities in order to increase their export volume.
“If there is the opportunity for export even for less money, we can start exporting slowly,” said Farid Ahmad Sabor, an exporter of Afghan carpets.
Abdul Salam Amini, the head of the herbalists union also said that herbal medicines were being exported.
According to traders, products being exported are going to foreign markets but are not yet reaching Europe or the US.
“We try to provide air corridors and solve Afghan exporters’ problems. Export volumes have increased compared to the past year,” said Mohammad Zabiar Dinparwar, head of Herat commerce and industrial department.
Business
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
Afghanistan and Pakistan have negotiated a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) which will help strengthen existing economic and trade ties.
The tax treaty was agreed to during negotiations between officials from the Afghan Ministry of Finance and Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials in Islamabad but still needs to be finalized.
The Afghan ministry of finance said the main purpose of its visit by officials to Pakistan was to discuss ways to avoid double taxation.
The agreement on the avoidance of double taxation addresses the issue of mutual taxation and that traders operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan will be taxed in only one country.
The finance ministry said it had already held encouraging talks with the United Arab Emirates, India, Iran and Turkey on the same issue.
The first round of negotiations on the DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in March 2016 but no agreement was finalized.
Now, however, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials are hopeful that the agreement will be finalized during this round of negotiations so that the treaty can be implemented by both countries.
Business
Afghanistan’s Central Bank destroys 1.7 billion worn-out banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank said Wednesday they have disposed of about 1.7 billion Afghanis (AFN) due to their poor condition.
The worn out and tatty banknotes were collected and then destroyed, said Hasib Noori, the bank’s spokesman.
Noori also said that people should take better care of banknotes in order to preserve the life span of the notes.
Kabul residents have meanwhile remarked on the condition of the banknotes, stating that they are in bad shape – especially the lower denominations.
Business
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said on Tuesday that domestic products worth more than $1billion have been exported in the current solar year.
ACCI officials said exports include pine nuts, grapes, figs, carpets and medicinal plants.
According to them, most of the products and produce were exported to Pakistan and India.
“The volume of our exports reached $1.1 billion in the current [solar] year. The export volume will increase if investments are made in the country,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, an ACCI member.
Businessmen meanwhile said that if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports them, the total export volume and import volume will be the same.
“If we want to turn Afghanistan around, from an importer to an exporter, we need government support and facilitations,” said Baz Mohammad Ghairat, a member of the private sector.
Economists meanwhile said they doubted that $1 billion worth of goods had been exported so far this year (from April).
“We have the capacity to export. We can be self-sufficient if we work. I do not believe that we have had so much exports ($1billion),” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
