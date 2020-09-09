Featured
Explosive material used in Saleh bombing is a Haqqani trademark: Andarabi
Afghanistan’s acting minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi, said late Wednesday that preliminary test results indicate the type of explosive material used in the IED against First Vice President Amrullah Saleh earlier in the day is commonly used by Haqqani Network.
Andarabi said reports indicate RDX-HMX + Nitroglycerin was used.
He said the nature of the material and the attack are similar to other attacks that the Haqqani Network has claimed responsibility for in the past.
Soon after the explosion, the Taliban issued a tweet rejecting responsibility for the attack. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility.
Saleh’s convoy was targeted in Kabul city early Wednesday while he was on his way to work.
The vice president survived the attack and suffered only minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed and a few dozen wounded – including some of his bodyguards.
Amnesty International calls for voices of victims to be heard
Death toll rises to 10 in explosion targeting Afghan VP Saleh
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday afternoon that the death toll in the Kabul explosion that targeted First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy had risen to 10, with more than 15 wounded.
The MoI said the explosive device had been in a cart when detonated as Saleh’s convoy drove past.
Carts, mostly wooden, are a common sight in Kabul, as vendors wheel them through the streets selling fruit, vegetables and other goods to the public.
Serious damage was caused in the immediate area when the explosion happened – especially to surrounding houses and shops.
Earlier Wednesday, Saleh, with his left hand bandaged, issued a video condemning the incident which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and caused major financial losses to local businesses.
Saleh said three of his bodyguards had also been wounded in the attack.
Trump expected to announce US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a further reduction in American troops in Afghanistan in the coming days.
A senior administration official told reporters late Tuesday that Trump will first announce a drawdown of troops from Iraq on Wednesday and in a few days he will make the announcement on Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Following a recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the numbers are now down to 8,600 but recent comments by senior officials indicate Trump will reduce the number of troops to between 4,000 and 5,000 by end November.
The Pentagon said in August that its goal was to get down to fewer than 5,000 troops as per an agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February.
Trump also stated in an interview with Axios that the White House aimed to reach 4,000 to 5,000 troops in Afghanistan by the November presidential election.
Under the US-Taliban deal, all foreign troops must leave the country by the spring of 2021, in exchange for security commitments from the militants.
Trump, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls ahead of the November 3 election, has previously promised to bring troops home in a bid to end what he has called America’s endless wars.
