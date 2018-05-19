Explosions at Nangarhar Sports Stadium Kill At Least 8

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2018 10:52 am)

At least eight civilians were killed and 45 others were wounded after three explosions hit a cricket match in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Ataullah Khogyani said explosions targeted the Naya Nazimabad Ramzan Cup cricket tournament in Pol-e Behsood sports stadium.

According to reports, Hedayatullah Zahir, responsible for holding the tournament was killed and three local journalists were injured in the incident.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly bombings. But the Taliban group rejected responsibility for the Nangarhar bombings.