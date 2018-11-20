Explosion Targets Religious Gathering in Kabul, Leaving Dozens Killed

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2018)

An explosion took place on Tuesday at a hotel in Kabul, leaving dozens killed and wounded.

Mohammad Ismail Kawoosi, Spokesman of the Public Health Ministry, said that at least 45 people were killed and 85 more were wounded in the explosion which happened inside Uranoos Hotel in the city.

The Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident and said that the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives inside the wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

Ariana News reporter Bais Bayat who was at the site of the explosion said that most of the victims were religious scholars.

Condemning the attack, President Ghani declared tomorrow (November 21) as national mourning day and ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast across the country to honor victims of the incident.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban denied involvement in the attack.