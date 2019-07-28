Explosion Rocks Kabul City

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2019)

An explosion occurred in Kabul city around 4:40 pm on Sunday.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI)confirms the incident and says that the explosion has been conducted on a guest house of Amrullah Saleh, a member of the ‘State-Builder’ electoral ticket running for the first vice-presidency.

Saleh was in the guest house while the explosion occurred but Nasrat Rahimi, the Spokesperson to MOI, confirms that he has not been hurt by the incident and is safe.

The type of explosion is not cleared yet.

The eyewitnesses of the incident say that the firing sound has been heard a while after the incident.

Meanwhile, Wahidullah Mayar, the Spokesman to the Ministry of Public Health says as a result of the incident two people including a woman have been killed and 25 others have been wounded who are under treatment in the Kabul hospitals.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.